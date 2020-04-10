Engrain to Add Location Awareness Feature to SightMap

DENVER, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain, the leader in flexible property touring and map visualization technology, today announced the integration of location awareness into its SightMap platform. The "blue dot" feature, which displays a user's real-time location and movement within a property similar to what users utilize on Google Maps, empowers onsite teams to offer enhanced remote leasing and self-touring capabilities for prospects with a more intelligent interactive map.

The location awareness feature will provide enhanced context for prospects, who will be able to better navigate the property whether they are on a self-guided tour or working with a remote agent. In addition, the feature will assist property teams with onsite tasks such as service calls and maintenance inspections. It can also be utilized to help delivery services and first responders identify their location within a community in relation to other noticeable locations on the map. Engrain will make the location feature available to clients and syndicated partners. It will be rolled out as soon as April 15.

"Demand for maps is growing in the social-distancing environment, with many leasing teams currently working offsite," said Brent Steiner, founder and chief executive officer of Engrain. "This feature is particularly well-suited for use within applications such as self-guided tours, property inspections, ILS listings and remote-tour scenarios and our APIs provide an easy way for anyone to use them."

When the location awareness feature is activated on SightMap, a user can continue to observe their location and movement throughout the property as long as the device retains a GPS signal. This allows prospects to quickly and efficiently navigate the community and concentrate on the areas and features that most matter to them.

"We are really excited about having geolocation enabled on our SightMaps," said Brian Ericson, vice president of marketing insights and technology for Cortland. "When it comes to self-guided touring, geolocation was a critical missing piece in enabling prospects to effectively navigate the community on their own. We are confident that the 'little blue dot' will enable us to deploy a true end-to-end experience and a best-in-class self-guided tour."

To further assist with remote leasing, Engrain has transformed existing SightMaps into leasing landing pages to assist prospects aiming to lease from offsite. This enables leasing teams to link prospects to exact locations within SightMap and share apartment location, building and amenity context, and relevant content, including virtual tours, that match their criteria. Property teams now can channel the capabilities of their community website's SightMap for use in one-on-one interactions with prospects. They can share screens, send direct links and provide prospects with everything they need to apply and lease in a remote setting.

As a complementary feature, the new SightMap landing pages will enable existing residents to share links with delivery drivers and first responders to help them locate a particular apartment home, using their current blue dot location to navigate to their destination on the SightMap.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-5001

[email protected]

SOURCE Engrain

Related Links

www.engrain.com

