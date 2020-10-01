Engre: Global Engineering Marketplace for Rare Industries Launched

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooperating with Engre, businesses have the opportunity to source engineers globally, saving cost and time. At the same time, engineering specialists find for themselves incredible projects where they will demonstrate their skills and deep knowledge to design outstanding solutions that impress customers.

Marketplace Advantages

Engre

Those who want to be free of old-school recruitment procedures will find Engre to be an ideal place. Additionally, Engre delivers the single foundation for critical engineering content (they welcome bloggers who discuss engineering innovations with co-thinkers). Authoritative content placed on Engre, including industry/market news, analysis, and perspectives is constantly updated by editorial staff.

Engre is a perfect, established online community in the engineering as well as industrial space, suggesting various forums for engineers and technical professionals.

More than 500 reputable engineering companies rely on Engre as a trusted resource at all the steps of the research, purchasing process, and product development. It covers more than 24 specific industries. With more than a thousand challenging projects posted and around three thousand members worldwide, Engre delivers a unique partnership experience for both companies and engineers.

Engre is a marketplace where engineering professionals and rare talents suggest their support for quite fair pricing. Here, companies may identify specialists that are not so simple to find in all the spheres, such as the aerospace industry, science, construction, agriculture, health care, sports, telecommunications, and even art.

Engre is a completely safe platform. They are ready to guarantee that businesses as well as engineering teams gain the opportunity to work with a global market while receiving all kinds of legal, marketing, consulting, and accounting support.

Why is it the right decision to start cooperating with the B2B marketplace like Engre? Let's establish a parallel with shopping. We all live in a world where instead of going to small individual stores, people prefer shopping malls, with many well-known brands in one place. So is the Engre marketplace! You may explore and compare portfolios of every supplier.

Engre believes that the clue to effective communication is knowing your audience. That is why Engre establishes close relationships with clients to discover as much about their businesses as possible. That thing enables Engre to work only with verified companies (with narrow-field specifications) and deliver veritable content that will engage.

So, looking for ways to optimize your startup or find a new project? Choose Engre.

Contact Us:

Brian T

[email protected]

Related Images

engre.jpg

Engre

Related Links

Intellectual Services

About Us

SOURCE Engre