Enhance Your Camping Trip With Casio

DOVER, N.J., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is officially here and with it comes the opportunity to spend more time outdoors. Whether checking out a new campsite or camping out in your backyard, it's time to pack up your gear and experience nature. But before you head out, consider adding Casio to your gear list to enhance your overall experience.

PRO TREK PRTB50YT-1

You don't have to be a wilderness expert to enjoy the great outdoors. With Casio's latest PRO TREK timepiece – the PRTB50YT-1 – you'll have all the tools you need for your next camping trip, hike or adventure, right on your wrist. Outfitted with a quad sensor, the PRT-B50YT-1 detects compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, and temperature, plus an accelerometer for counting steps. Using Bluetooth®, the PRT-B50YT-1 offers Smartphone Link functionality which enables the timepiece to connect to the PRO TREK Connected app and additional useful information for the outdoors, such as Route log, Calories burned, Location indicator and more!

For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

CASIOTONE CT-S200

Weighing in at just six pounds, Casio's Casiotone CT-S200 electronic keyboard is ideal for playing at home, on the go or around the campfire. It boasts 61 full-size keys, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, 60 built-in songs, 50 patterns for Dance Music Mode, USB Midi, and more. The slim chassis has an easy-to-read LCD display, built-in carrying handle, built-in speakers and a 1/8" audio input which means users can enjoy sharing their music with the entire campsite or plug in their headphones to play on their own.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

