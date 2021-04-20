Enhanced Capital Announces the Release of 2020 Community Impact Report

Founded in 1999, Enhanced Capital (together with its affiliates) has raised more than $4 billion and has supported more than 700 businesses and projects across the firm's national platform since inception. Enhanced Capital's impact driven investments reflect the firm's unwavering commitment to its investors and the communities it serves across the nation.

"We are proud of the impact that our investments have had, particularly in the wake of the many challenges brought on by COVID-19," said Michael Korengold, CEO at Enhanced Capital. "It is critical, now more than ever, to invest in small businesses and projects that strengthen our communities through sustainability and economic development."

The 2020 Community Impact Report details the success of Enhanced Capital's Impact Credit and Impact Equity strategies throughout the year and exemplifies the firm's commitment to impact investing. Enhanced will continue to prioritize investments that meet the firm's four pillars of impact:

Job Creation and Retention

Underserved Communities

Women, Minority, Veteran-Owned enterprises

Environmental Sustainability

To learn more about Enhanced Capital's history and impact, download the report here.

About Enhanced Capital:

Enhanced Capital is a leader in unlocking value for private investors seeking returns through socially responsible investment initiatives. At the forefront of aligning private sector resources with public policy goals, we transform local economies to the benefit of both investors and community stakeholders through Impact Credit and Impact Equity investment strategies. For more information on Enhanced Capital, please visit www.enhancedcapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC, and its affiliates, is an Equal Opportunity Provider. This press release and report are intended for marketplace communication purposes only and are neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, investment product, or investment advisory services. This is not an offering or the solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in a fund.

