Enhanced Ericsson Radio System Increases Speed and Adaptability of 5G Rollouts

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ : ERIC ) is expanding its end-to-end 5G Platform by adding new hardware and software products to the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, further enhancing the agility and speed with which communication service providers can roll out their 5G networks.

RAN Compute – architecture for greater flexibility

Ericsson is launching the RAN Compute portfolio, which responds to service provider's need for greater flexibility in the deployment of Radio Access Network (RAN) software and hardware functions. RAN Compute is an architecture that allows service providers to flexibly distribute RAN functions – such as beamforming and radio control – where needed to fine-tune use case performance while also lowering total cost of ownership.

The RAN Compute portfolio includes all the current basebands in addition to four new RAN Compute products that provide up to three times the capacity of current basebands. Two new RAN Compute Basebands enable service providers to deploy RAN functions centrally, or at the radio site, while two new RAN Compute Radio Processors enable RAN functions to be placed closer to the radio for enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-low latency applications while reducing site footprint.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "The hardware and software that we are launching today continues to address the flexibility needed for the next-generation networks. They offer our customers an expanded and adaptable 5G platform, making it easier for them to deploy 5G."

Smoother network migration with Ericsson Spectrum Sharing

The company is also launching its new Ericsson Spectrum Sharing software, expanding the versatility of Ericsson Radio System for 5G deployments. This gives service providers a greater opportunity to turn on 5G and speed up network coverage.

Ericsson Spectrum Sharing enables a smooth and fast network migration through simultaneous and dynamic support of 4G and 5G within the same spectrum band using the Ericsson Radio System, once operators are ready to make the transition. The new functionality can be implemented through a remote software installation on Ericsson Radio System radios shipped since 2015.

This capability will allow communication service providers to deliver nationwide 5G coverage with a much more flexible spectrum migration strategy – removing the need for dedicating existing 4G spectrum assets to 5G statically, which would negatively impact 4G performance. The solution is Ericsson's innovative approach based on the 3GPP Rel 15 standard and simplifies adoption by 5G device manufacturers.

Asha Keddy, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Next Generation and Standards, says: "Intel is fully supportive of Ericsson's spectrum sharing efforts to further enhance user experience as wireless networks across the world transition to 5G NR. At a broader level, this is very synergistic with our modem strategy as well. Intel is actively collaborating across the ecosystem to enable a more flexible and powerful feature set in solutions across device, cloud, and network."

Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President, Engineering and General Manager, Qualcomm Technologies, says: "Qualcomm is committed to smartphone based commercialization of 3GPP Rel-15 5G NR technology in first half of 2019. As a part of 5G commercial deployments happening at scale, we welcome 3GPP Rel-15 based Ericsson Spectrum Sharing as a technology enabler in expanding the commercial rollout of 5G to bands that are currently used by 4G."

Raising capacity in urban areas with Street Macro and integrated transport

To make it easier to deploy 5G in high-spectrum bands to boost capacity within urban areas, Ericsson is aligning its transport network products to meet the capacity and aesthetics with the Street Macro radios. For example, adapting the Fronthaul 6000 to ensure an integrated and complete Street Macro solution for millimeter wave 5G deployment.

Chris Nicoll, Principal Analyst, ACG Research, says: "Networks have to implement a technology change and evolve as they embrace 5G. It is exciting to see Ericsson help operators with the shift to new architectures, and with the rollout of 5G in existing 4G spectrum. These are important pieces that operators are looking for in the migration from 4G to 5G."

All solutions will become commercially available in the second half of 2019 and are going to be featured at Mobile World Congress Americas, held in Los Angeles, September 12-14.

