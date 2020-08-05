Enhanced IGEL OS Delivers Robust VDI Performance for Collaboration and Conferencing when Using Teams, Zoom, and Webex

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the release of IGEL OS 11.04, the latest version of its Linux-based cloud workspace operating system. With a newly embedded Linux kernel, IGEL OS 11.04 now supports an expanded list of the latest hardware using newer generation WiFi chipsets, while offering captive portal support for WiFi authentication and a new browser-based appliance mode. Notably, the new release offers robust support for popular collaboration and conferencing solutions including Microsoft Teams with the latest Citrix Workspace App client, an integrated Zoom Plugin for Citrix, Cisco Webex Meetings VDI, and Webex Teams VDI. In addition, this latest version of IGEL OS also includes initial support for a Chromium browser.

"With business continuity needs driving the remote work world to become our new normal, users demand higher performance and collaboration to remain productive," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "With IGEL OS 11.04, we are embedding an expanded feature set to support increased performance, productivity and collaboration that enables end-users – regardless of where they are working – to seamlessly connect to the modern hardware and collaboration solutions they want to use."

IGEL OS 11.04 now features Linux Kernel version 5.4.48 from kernel.org which is a longterm support kernel, offering expanded hardware support and fully enabling the IGEL "chain of trust" security model. Leveraging this new Linux Kernel, the new OS release features:

Expanded Wireless Hardware Support – IGEL OS now supports newer generation WiFi chipset-based wireless hardware and devices, giving users greater flexibility of choice.

– IGEL OS now supports newer generation WiFi chipset-based wireless hardware and devices, giving users greater flexibility of choice. Browser-based Appliance Mode – IGEL OS now offers a special browser-based appliance mode for secure, single-purpose endpoint computing functions (e.g, kiosk).

– IGEL OS now offers a special browser-based appliance mode for secure, single-purpose endpoint computing functions (e.g, kiosk). Robust Performance and Support for an Extended List of Conferencing and Collaboration Solutions – with IGEL OS 11.04, the OS is optimized for Microsoft Teams with the latest Citrix Workspace App client and offers an integrated Zoom Plugin for Citrix, allowing all aspects of a Zoom web conference to run in the virtual environment while locally processing essential real-time communications components. It also features enhanced support for Cisco Webex Meetings VDI and Webex Teams VDI.

– with IGEL OS 11.04, the OS is optimized for Microsoft Teams with the latest Citrix Workspace App client and offers an integrated Zoom Plugin for Citrix, allowing all aspects of a Zoom web conference to run in the virtual environment while locally processing essential real-time communications components. It also features enhanced support for Cisco Webex Meetings VDI and Webex Teams VDI. Extended Peripheral Support – IGEL OS 11.04 features expanded Poly and EPOS peripheral support, and integration and support of DeskMate.

– IGEL OS 11.04 features expanded Poly and EPOS peripheral support, and integration and support of DeskMate. Chromium Browser Support – IGEL OS 11.04 now includes experimental support of a Chromium browser, meaning as an initial implementation the company is welcoming feedback from users for future enhancements going forward. This gives end-users broader choice with an open-source browser option included with the base OS.

"I've been following IGEL for some time now and I'm delighted that they continue to stay current with their OS and are now supporting the Linux Kernel version 5.4.48 which means more peripherals and ancillary software are likely to work right out of the box," said Carl Webster, Senior Infrastructure Consultant for Conversant Group and Citrix Technology Program (CTP) Fellow. "The Custom Partition is one of IGEL's most useful features, I get a clean, stable kernel with IGEL OS and can now add to that solid base what I need to meet my customers' requirements."

"Security is probably the single biggest factor customers need to address with their endpoints, that and performance of course," said René Bigler, CTP, Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC), and Head of Information Technology, Berufsbildungszentrum IDM. "IGEL OS 11.04 looks like the right combination of both. I look forward to seeing what the IGEL Community will be able to deliver on this new OS version."

Availability

The IGEL OS 11.04 is available now. The time-tested operating system standardizes endpoints and provides adaptive configuration and granular control, while giving users a familiar, trouble free workspace. Supporting more remote display protocols, 3rd party partner solutions and attached peripheral devices than any alternative solution, IGEL OS is purpose built for enterprise access to virtual environments of all types. For more information, or to try it for free, visit: https://www.igel.com/igel-solution-family/igel-os/

