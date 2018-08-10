Enhanced Incentives Available for Potomac Edison Customers to Purchase All-Electric Nissan LEAF

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison customers in Maryland can save $5,000 off the price of a 2018 all-electric Nissan LEAF – or receive zero percent financing for 72 months – simply by showing their electric bill and a copy of the official program flyer to a participating Nissan dealership.

In addition, the purchaser could qualify for up to $7,500 in federal electric vehicle tax credits, plus be eligible for a one-time Maryland excise tax credit, up to $3,000 for a qualifying plug-in electric vehicle.

Depending on the model, the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) list price for the Nissan LEAF begins at under $30,000. The enhanced incentives are available from Nissan North America Inc., through September 30, 2018, or while supplies last. Earlier this year, Nissan offered a $3,000 rebate for Potomac Edison customers in Maryland who purchased a LEAF model.

The 2018 LEAF features a 40 percent increase in range, a more powerful motor, and new exterior and interior styling compared to previous LEAF models.

To receive the $5,000 rebate or zero percent financing, Potomac Edison customers need to show their monthly billing statement and a copy of the promotional flyer available here www.firstenergycorp.com/nissanrebateMD to participating LEAF-certified Nissan dealerships listed at https://www.nissanusa.com/nissandealers/. Nissan suggests calling ahead to the dealership to confirm inventory.

The advantages of driving an all-electric vehicle include:

No gasoline – at the current U.S. national average price of 12.5 cents per kilowatt hour, electricity is roughly equivalent to gasoline at $1 a gallon.

per kilowatt hour, electricity is roughly equivalent to gasoline at a gallon. No oil changes

Vehicle charging at home overnight

Virtually silent operation at low speeds and on highway

No emissions.

To make charging the electric vehicle convenient at home, Potomac Edison customers also can lease an Electric Vehicle Charger by going to https://www.firstenergycorp.com/home-products-and-services/ev-charger.html.

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), serves about 265,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and about 140,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of the all-electric Nissan LEAF that qualifies for special incentives for Potomac Edison customers are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

