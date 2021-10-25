Enhanced Mobility, Project Management, Finance Tools and User Experience Highlight Latest Unanet Release

ERP users gain more mobility, project management and finance features. CRM customers get new user interface. Tweet this

"We're never satisfied with the status quo and are constantly working with our customers to ensure Unanet meets their ever-evolving needs," said Assad Jarrahian, Chief Product Officer, Unanet. "Industries are faced with unprecedented challenges right now, such as rapid growth, supply-chain issues, changing regulatory requirements, cybersecurity threats, and hybrid workforces. Unanet provides the backbone to help customers pursue new opportunities and manage projects consistently and effectively, so their businesses aren't lagging behind."

New A/E Upgrades

On the A/E side, Unanet unveiled key enhancements to Unanet ERP AE's Project Central Web, which is gives project managers real-time insights into the status and progress of their projects. With Project Central Web, project managers become more agile in their planning and resource scheduling, can analyze KPIs across all projects, and can review billing, invoicing and financial data easily and efficiently.

Architecture and engineering firms also gain enhanced mobile capabilities through the newest Unanet AE Mobile app, available November 6th. The new app will be available right from the iOS and Android app stores and allows employees to enter and track their time on the go anywhere, anytime. This helps A/E companies generate invoices more quickly with added functionality to send push notifications to employees for time entry reminders.

The third major upgrade for A/E firms is the milestone billing capabilities in Unanet AE. With milestone billing, finance managers can schedule lump sum billing over a date range further automating the billing process. Operations also benefit from integrated bill review, and continued automation for invoice generation.

Enhancements for GovCons

For GovCon customers, Unanet unveiled new financial tools that enable multiple legal entity accounting. Users are now able to share resources across legal entities with robust resource planning and scheduling, accurate and automatic revenue attribution and cost assignment, and automatic consolidation and elimination, all while maintaining the integrity of the Balance Sheet and P&L.

Additionally, GovCons using Unanet Analytics can access new automated ICE reports that simplifies annual incurred cost submissions. Users now have an easy way to produce the required data in formats designed schedule by schedule for input to the ICE model.

For expense and time management, GovCons now have line-item approval to reduce the need for re-approvals of timesheets and expense reports. Unanet also unveiled mobile expense offline mode so employees can create and edit expense reports, upload images, and record expense receipts anywhere, anytime, even when internet connectivity is not available.

CRM Updates

Unanet's A/E and GovCon customers using Unanet CRM for Web will enjoy a refreshed user interface providing business developers and marketers with a consistent experience to fuel their momentum in pursuing and winning more projects. Improvements to the CRM interface enable ease-of-use without disrupting the current workflows customers are already familiar with, ensuring it's easier to adopt with greater accessibility.

"For thirty-three years we've been providing technology that's second-to-none and we continue to invest in and enhance it so our customers, across all industries, have the tools they need for success," said Jarrahian. "But even more important is the world-class customer experience we offer. Our customer partnership philosophy paired with our modern solutions empowers people to truly unify their front-office vision with their back-office operations."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. For over thirty years, Unanet has partnered with more than 3,200 project-driven organizations to turn information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. Unanet is backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of its customers' projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

