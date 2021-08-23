Enhancements to Envestnet's Recommendations Engine Further Optimize Presentation & Delivery of Unique Data-Driven Ideas to Help Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet has rolled out updates to the new version of its Recommendations Engine, allowing financial advisors at enterprise organizations and Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) to further optimize client advice and engagement using data from across Envestnet's financial wellness ecosystem.

The Recommendations Engine smartly sifts through consumer and industry data throughout the Envestnet platform, as well as data connectors such as Envestnet | MoneyGuide and Salesforce. The engine's findings power the "Opportunities to Engage" dashboard, which suggests actionable steps that advisors can take based on a client's unique profile created by machine learning. These timely and relevant data-driven recommendations for engaging clients are presented in a comprehensive, streamlined format.

For example, the Recommendations Engine can flag when a retirement date or other lifecycle event is coming up for a specific client. Similarly, the Engine's "Opportunities to Engage" dashboard can show advisors which clients have unusually high levels of cash, surfacing data points that highlight opportunities for advisors to meaningfully engage with their clients.

Envestnet Analytics can connect to additional data sources in a variety of formats, and push that data to customer relationship management (CRM) systems like Salesforce and, soon, Microsoft Dynamics—enabling advisors to directly view and choose whether or not to act on recommendations from that data in their current systems.

"By culling more and more intelligence in our data to help advisors proactively address the needs of individual clients in real time, the Recommendations Engine serves as an essential component of The Intelligent Financial Life™," said Todd Buck, Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Envestnet Analytics. "We continue to implement updates to the Recommendations Engine to give advisors greater insight for discovering opportunities to serve clients more effectively and efficiently."

Envestnet's most recent updates to the Recommendations Engine include:

Planning Analytics— Through single-sign-on access to the Recommendations Engine in MoneyGuide, RIAs that utilize the MoneyGuide financial planning solution can receive advisor-level, data-driven recommendations for helping clients adhere to their plans. These recommendations, available to MoneyGuide users that might not utilize Envestnet | Tamarac, are presented in the "Opportunities to Engage" dashboard. In addition, advisors can uncover analytics from MyBlocks SM and MoneyGuide's Client Portal.

Through single-sign-on access to the Recommendations Engine in MoneyGuide, RIAs that utilize the MoneyGuide financial planning solution can receive advisor-level, data-driven recommendations for helping clients adhere to their plans. These recommendations, available to MoneyGuide users that might not utilize Envestnet | Tamarac, are presented in the "Opportunities to Engage" dashboard. In addition, advisors can uncover analytics from MyBlocks and MoneyGuide's Client Portal. Annuity Insights & Strategies —Through a data connection with Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx), the Recommendations Engine brings advisors actionable insights to benefit their clients using annuities. Intuitive dashboards help advisors target specific opportunities within their books while giving home offices a view of firm-wide opportunities. The Recommendations Engine can show advisors:

—Through a data connection with Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx), the Recommendations Engine brings advisors actionable insights to benefit their clients using annuities. Intuitive dashboards help advisors target specific opportunities within their books while giving home offices a view of firm-wide opportunities. The Recommendations Engine can show advisors: When an annuity has reached maturity.



When the client may benefit by converting a commission-based annuity to a fee-based annuity.



When the client can receive more value from new features offered by carriers.

The Recommendations Engine can also help advisors bring a more holistic strategy to their clients by addressing needs—such as income, wealth protection and taxes—that annuities are uniquely designed to tackle.

"An advisor's book of business can include hundreds of clients, so a powerful, differentiated engine like ours is crucial for identifying opportunities to engage individual clients, and communicating the possible courses of action to take," said Mr. Buck. "Envestnet's data and analytics provide the blueprints for how advisors can bring all the pieces together for households, and use these connections to engage with clients at a higher level."

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Nearly 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is a leading digital marketplace for annuities, enabling financial advisors to make guaranteed income and protection a core component of their clients' portfolios. Financial advisors can utilize FIDx to seamlessly research, monitor, and invest in annuities alongside clients' traditional managed accounts—and do so within their existing wealth management platforms. By providing access to the industry's leading annuity carriers and products, FIDx makes it easy for advisors to offer insurance solutions to clients, and incorporate them into holistic financial plans.

To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx), and occupies seats on its board of directors. Potential transactions identified by the Recommendations Engine are for informational purposes only and are not to be construed as an instruction to take any specific action. Advisors should use the suggested recommendations in conjunction with their own analysis as to whether an action is appropriate for the individual client.

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Envestnet

973.647.4626

[email protected]

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.envestnet.com/

