Enhancing Product Durability is Accelerating Synthetic Paper Usage across Multiple End-Use Industries, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The synthetic paper market is slated to expand impressively between 2020 and 2030, according to projections put forth by Future Market Insights.

The popularity of synthetic papers is increasing due to its potential benefits over conventional pulp-based paper. Synthetic papers are also imbued with film properties, making them effective barriers to external agents. Like films, synthetic papers are grease, tear and water resistant. Additionally, they have a tough texture, thus supporting high quality printing.

Its usage has been documented across the healthcare sector for making tags and patients' wristbands, as well as in nurseries, lumber tags and miscellaneous horticultural products. They have also been utilized to create billboards and signage. Such extensive usage is primarily driven by the fact that synthetic papers can withstand extreme environmental conditions.

A major uptick of synthetic paper usage has been observed in the publication sector, with publishers exploring options enhancing durability of books and other forms of printed literature.

"Market players are capitalizing on the go-green trend among end-users to accelerate the production of synthetic papers for a range of end-uses," infers the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Synthetic Papers Market Study

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) synthetic papers will constitute the major raw material

Printing segment to register the maximum growth across the forecast period

Asia-Pacific will dominate the global synthetic paper market, followed by Middle East & Africa

will dominate the global synthetic paper market, followed by & Pharmaceutical industry to registered heightened usage of synthetic paper-manufactured RFID tags

Synthetic Papers Market- Key Trends

Environmental sustainability concerns are driving up usage of synthetic papers across key industrial verticals

The recycled nature of synthetic papers makes it highly suitable across the packaging industry

High demand for packaging across food packaging and cosmetics are also feeding synthetic paper market growth

Synthetic papers are also being used as UV-inhibitors for outdoor applications

Synthetic Paper Market- Region-wise Analysis

Asia-Pacific shall pivot the global synthetic paper market growth, with major demand stimulated from India and China

shall pivot the global synthetic paper market growth, with major demand stimulated from and Growth in North America is underpinned by surging demand from various end-uses industries in the U.S

is underpinned by surging demand from various end-uses industries in the U.S Abundant presence of resources to catapult growth in the Middle East and Africa

Synthetic Papers Market- Competitive Insights

The global synthetic papers market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of a multitude of market players. Some well-known players in this landscape are: Seiko Epson Corporation, Hop Industries Corporation, Cosmo Films Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., American Profol Inc., Transilwrap Company, Inc., etc.

These players are concentrating on new product launches to acquire a competitive edge. For instance, Profol Inc. manufactures the CPVac family of polyolefin-based films for vacuum packaging for enhancing the quality of meat and fish, the ProFoil metallized cast polyolefin film for barrier bags and the ClearTough polypropylene-based film.

Similarly, Transilwrap Company Inc., manufactures synthetic paper-based films for the electronics, solar power generation, healthcare, commercial printing, document archiving, card & security ID, sport boards, industrial packaging, general packaging, folding cartons & envelope windows and print finishing sectors among other application areas. Examples of its products are Transpaque II and Transalloy P-300.

Get Valuable Insights into Synthetic Paper Market

Future Market Insights' synthetic paper market offers refined forecasts pertaining to revenue growth witnessed across various segments. Trends impacting the market's trajectory across these segments are also studied in detail for a period between 2020 and 2030. The report offers an unbiased analysis of the prominent growth dynamics by providing both qualitative and quantitative insights, enabling stakeholders to identify green spaces and revenue expansion prospects in the aforementioned forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Packaging Landscape

Direct to Shape Inkjet Printing Market: FMI's recent study on the direct to shape inkjet printing market elucidates on the prominent dynamics responsible for shaping the growth outlook across prominent segments for the 2020-2030 forecast period.

Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market: The biodegradable disposable tableware market study offers a comprehensive, 360-degree overview, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify opportunities as well as challenges.

Paper Packaging Market: According to FMI, the global paper packaging market is slated to expand at a moderate pace until 2028. The report offers an industry analysis ranging from 2013 to 2017 and opportunity forecast from 2018 to 2028, highlighting all prominent growth dynamics at play.

