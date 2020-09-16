Enjoy a relaxing tour in west China's Chongqing Beibei with natural and cultural charm

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Chongqing Showcase, a livestreaming campaign, held its Beibei District stop to promote local tourism and cultural products. Over ten online platforms joined the livestreaming, enabling viewers to learn about the district's scenery, culture, history and leisure. The livestreaming gained 16.887 million views and 6.898 million likes, according to the Publicity Department of Beibei District.



Beibei is located in the north of Chongqing and is nurtured by mountains and rivers. The Chinese character of "Bei" in the Xinhua Dictionary refers specifically to this place. The winding Jialing River makes a beautiful turn here, creating the city landscape surrounded by the Jinyun Mountain and the Jialing River.



Jinyun Mountain and the North Hot Spring



Jinyun Mountain is named due to constant shrouded white clouds all the year round and colorful morning and sunset cloud scenes, as the ancients called the reddish color as "Jin". Colorful clouds in Jinyun Mountain is one of the 12 famous scenic spots in Chongqing.



In 851 AD, famous poet Li Shangyin visited Jinyun Mountain and wrote the famous poem "Written on a Rainy Night to My Wife in the Nort", which goes that "Vainly have you asked about my homing date due, Bashan is soaked through by the evening rain in fall. When shall I be sharing the cozy lamp with you. And recounting the Bashan's evening rain and all?"



At the foot of Jinyun Mountain and on the banks of Jialing River, one can enjoy a warm spring shower with a view of the colorful clouds. The North Hot Spring is the most famous hot spring in Chongqing, attracting tourists across the world.



Museums and Pier View



Beibei is known as the city with some 100 museums as it is home to some 3,000 celebrities and Chongqing's first museum. Liang Shiqiu wrote Ya She Essays in a Beibei's cottage. Lu Zuofu set up the gorge defense bureau on the banks of Jialing River. The Museum of Western China, which was established in Beibei, is like a "Noah's Ark", carrying people's dream of becoming a scientific power... The numerous former residences and memorial halls of celebrities record the cultural responsibility of an era.



To learn more about Beibei, however, museum tour is not enough. One can walk to the Jialing River against the breeze to experience the dock at night. The touching music and laughter made people relaxed and happy amid rice fragrance and frog croaking.



Time-honored Countryside and Rural Charm



Beibei's villages nestle among mountains and rivers. Lu Zuofu, as a pioneer of developing Beibei, together with Yan Yangchu, Liang Shuming and Tao Xingzhi, devoted himself to the exploration of Beibei's rural construction experiment, which features a clean, scenic, orderly, livable environment that is fit for tourism.



The beautiful countryside now is full of flowers, with water gurgling at vine-hung Jindao Gorge, the fragrant wintersweet blossoming and willow dancing with wind. Time has passed away quick amid such a relaxing environment, a dream come true after decades of efforts.



The Jingangbei Ancient Town and Classic Restoration



A stone slab road has witnessed the development of the century-old Jingangbei ancient town. During the reign of Emperor Kangxi (1622-1722), the water wharf thriving on coal rose on the banks of Jialing River in Beibei. Coal mining and transport created the temporary economic prosperity of the Jingangbei. In the new era, the town started a journey of rebirth in the name of the restoration of historical and cultural traditional blocks. Here, you can drink tea and read books, having a dialogue with the ancient sages. You can also go down the river and enjoy a leisurely scroll with mountains, rivers and a scenic urban landscape.



The mountain, the river, the forest, the hot spring and the gorge, coupled with profound history and culture, have made Beibei a leisurely and relaxing destination.



For more information, please click http://www.beibei.gov.cn/.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Beibei District, Chongqing Municipality