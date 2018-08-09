Enjoy Family Fun Month With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is celebrating Family Fun Month this August! Whether you head outdoors for fresh air, stay-in for a family sing-along or to enjoy the latest blockbuster film together, Casio's portfolio of consumer electronics provides plenty of options to keep your family creating fun memories together all month long.

A BREATH OF FRESH AIR



Spend some time outdoors with your family and bring along a Smart Outdoor Watch to accompany your outdoor activities. The WSD-F20A, part of the PRO TREK Outdoor Smart series, offers the hallmark features outdoor enthusiasts have come to know and expect. The WSD-F20A supports a wide range of outdoor and water activities and can be used in areas without cellular service, freeing up users to fully enjoy their adventures. Whether you're hiking, fishing, or enjoying a golf outing together, "Featured Apps" like ViewRanger, Fishbrain, Hole19, and more are included on the device to enhance your outdoor experiences.

Powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system, users can also tap into low-power GPS and full color maps with navigation even when the watch is off line. Maps downloaded to the watch ahead of time can be accessed while on adventures. Additional features include water resistance up to 50 meters, digital compass, altimeter, barometer, and more.

BIG SCREEN FUN AT HOME



Grab some popcorn and settle in for family movie night in your upgraded home theater with Casio's SLIM series of LampFree® projectors. With top-of-the-line features and weighing in at just five pounds, Casio's SLIM projectors require little to no setup time, and provide projection at maximum brightness in as few as five seconds allowing for a truly immersive home theater experience.

At the heart of Casio's SLIM series of LampFree projectors is the Company's proprietary LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source, which combines a laser, fluorescent element and LEDs to eliminate the use of mercury and generate high brightness. Casio's SLIM projectors offer an estimated 20,000-hour lifespan with minimal brightness degradation and continuous operation, which far outshines that of conventional projectors that require expensive mercury lamp replacements. Each model is fitted with a fully connectable interface, including three types of video and audio inputs, as well as HDMI, RGB and RS-232C terminals, ensuring the family can get set up and begins watching their favorite flicks quickly and easily.

MAKING MUSIC TOGETHER



Bring the family together for a sing-a-long of your favorite tunes with Casio's CT-X700 keyboard. Featuring advanced specifications for beginners as well as serious players, the CT-X700's AiX Sound Source faithfully reproduces the appealing sound of acoustic instruments such as guitars, drums, basses, brass, wind instruments, string ensembles and more. Additionally, an extensive library of 600 tones and 195 rhythms supports diverse musical genres ensures a lively musical experience for the whole family. Additionally, the CT-X700 keyboard provides a port for a sustain pedal, an audio input jack for connecting external audio equipment, and a USB port for connecting to a computer.

The PRO TREK WSD-F20A Smart Outdoor Watch is available now for $399.00 (MSRP) at select retailers nationwide and online at protrek.casio.com. For more information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit http://wsd.casio.com/.

Casio's SLIM series of LampFree projectors is available online at CasioLampFree.com or through Casio's network of authorized dealers and resellers. For more information, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

The CT-X700 portable keyboard is available now at select music dealers nationwide or online at CasioMusicGear.com. For additional information on Casio's CT-X series of keyboards or full portfolio of digital keyboards and pianos, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About PRO TREK Smart



Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About Casio LampFree® Projectors



Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has five series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.



Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

