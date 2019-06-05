Enjoy Summer Movie Favorites at Home

From a sunny afternoon by the pool to some down time on family vacation, it's possible to catch your favorite big screen and small screen entertainment on virtually any platform, including mobile devices, smart TVs, video game consoles and more. With the right service, you can also access an expansive library of films and TV shows without the hassle of credit cards and subscription fees via advertiser-supported streaming services.

For example, the world's largest free movie and TV service, Tubi, offers more than 12,000 movies and television shows on-demand. This summer will see even more movie debuts, including films similar to this season's biggest blockbuster hits.

When you're looking for a post-theater movie fix, Maude Garrett – TV and radio host, producer, voice actor and founder of GeekBomb.net – recommends these flicks:

After you've taken the kids to see "The Secret Lives of Pets 2," check out the sweet family film "Finding Neverland."

For more superheroes after "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," try "Catwoman" starring Halle Berry .

. If you're still jonesing for action after "Men in Black: International," watch "Escape Plan" with action icons Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone .

and . Horror fans who need more thrills after "Child's Play" and " Annabelle Comes Home " will find Tubi has the Quentin Tarantino vampire classic "From Dusk Till Dawn."

Make it a movie-filled summer with thousands of free entertainment options at Tubi.TV.

