Enjoy the Luck of the Irish All March Long at Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Barona members can enjoy the luck of the Irish throughout the month of March at Barona Resort & Casino. The Point Multiplier Capital of the World® has a calendar filled with chances to win cash prizes as well as point multiplier days, a St. Patrick's Day celebration, Money Machine Madness and much, much more.

7X Points on Sundays : Start the month with 7X Cash Back Points on slots, keno and tables on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Video poker players earn 3X Cash Back Points.

: Start the month with 7X Cash Back Points on slots, keno and tables on Sundays from Video poker players earn 3X Cash Back Points. TGI Thursdays Rapid Fire : Play for a chance to win $1,000 in cash or Free Play. Winners will be announced every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays .

: Play for a chance to win in cash or Free Play. Winners will be announced every 15 minutes from . Friday Night Live Money Machine Madness : Start your weekend winning on Fridays in March from 2 p.m. to midnight! One Club Barona member will be drawn every 15 minutes to step into the Money Machine and a grab a share of $32,000!

: Start your weekend winning on Fridays in March from 2 p.m. to midnight! One Club Barona member will be drawn every 15 minutes to step into the Money Machine and a grab a share of $32,000! Diamond and Platinum Club Barona Party People Events : Party with the Barona Party People to win cash and prizes! Four players will be drawn every 15 minutes to play Party People games. Diamond Club Barona players are invited to play with the Barona Party People on Monday, March 9 , from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Tuesday , March 10, both Diamond and Platinum Club Barona players are invited from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: Party with the Barona Party People to win cash and prizes! Four players will be drawn every 15 minutes to play Party People games. Diamond Club Barona players are invited to play with the Barona Party People on , from , March 10, both Diamond and Platinum Club Barona players are invited from St. Patrick's Day : Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Barona on Tuesday, March 17! The Barona Party People will be on the casino floor with exciting themed games and cash prizes, and Club Barona members who earn 1,000 points will have the opportunity to play a St. Patrick's Day myView game with Free Play prizes up to $1,000 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Follow the lucky charms all the way to the Party Pit in the Rapid Arena from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. for a chance to win $5,000 worth of prizes.

: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Barona on Tuesday, March 17! The Barona Party People will be on the casino floor with exciting themed games and cash prizes, and Club Barona members who earn 1,000 points will have the opportunity to play a St. Patrick's Day myView game with Free Play prizes up to from Follow the lucky charms all the way to the Party Pit in the Rapid Arena from for a chance to win worth of prizes. Vietnam Veterans Day: Veterans, active duty and retired service members as well as their spouses can be drawn every 30 minutes to win $500 in cash or Free Play on Sunday, March 29 , from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. for Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

Named "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA TODAY in the 2019 10Best and Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Buffet for nine consecutive years in the San Diego Union-Tribune Best of Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination.

For promotion details, visit www.barona.com or call toll free 888-7-BARONA.

