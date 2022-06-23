Enjoy the Summer in Temecula Wine Country With a Wine Tour From Uncorked Tours

TEMECULA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncorked Tours is proud to present the best way to enjoy the summer in Temecula, California — daily wine tours and wine specials! Since opening their doors in 2004, Uncorked Tours has been providing guests with the most unique and memorable wine tour experiences. From their fan-favorite group tours to their private tours with custom itineraries, Uncorked Tours guests have plenty of wine tour options to choose from this summer.

Uncorked Tours provides guests with the most unique and memorable wine tour experiences

The Uncorked Tours daily four-hour group wine tours are their most popular option, offering guests a chance to be escorted to the vineyards and wineries via a beautiful limousine. Guests are served light appetizers, sparkling champagne, mimosas, and water during their luxurious rides. There are up to three winery stops with five to six tastings per winery, and guests will be thoroughly educated on wine facts and history by the Uncorked Tours guides. Guests can even receive a discounted price on their group tour if they book during the week. Additionally, there is the option of a private limousine tour for guests who want to enjoy a romantic tour with their significant other, where a custom itinerary will be made by wine experts.

Family members and friends can give the gift of wine this summer with an Uncorked Tours gift certificate — the perfect present for any wine lover! The Uncorked Tours gift certificates are currently on sale, starting at $94. This special offer includes the popular four-hour wine tour of the beautiful wine country of Temecula.

Learn more about the wine tours at Uncorked Tours this summer on their website .

Founded in 2004, Uncorked Tours is proud to be a local, woman-owned tour company in Temecula, California. They have wine and spirit-certified tour guides who are passionate about Temecula Wine Country and its unique history. Their goal is to provide an exceptional wine tour experience that educates, entertains, and relaxes their guests.

Enjoy the perfect summer weather with an unforgettable wine tour with Uncorked Tours in Temecula, California. Guests will not only enjoy the beautiful scenery and rich wine but will also learn about the rich history of Temecula Wine Country. A wine tour is just the thing to add some fun and relaxation to any summer plans!

Media Contact:

Name: Chelsea Ramirez

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 714-673-5006

SOURCE Uncorked Tours