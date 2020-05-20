Enjoy Unforgettable Eid Moments With OPPO Reno3 Pro and Enco W31 Wireless Headphones

Give the music-lover in your life the perfect gift this Eid with the amazing OPPO Enco W31, offering the industry-leading sound quality and highly synchronized audio for an immersive listening experience.

OPPO Reno3 Pro

If you're looking for that perfect smartphone with exceptional photography features and superb gaming experience, OPPO has it all in one.

Whatever you're doing, whether it's staying under the sun or gathering with your family for Iftar, OPPO Reno3 Pro brings photography to a new level. With its 64MP Zoom Quadcam, Ultra Steady Video 2.0, 44MP Dual Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode, this impeccable smartphone delivers an outstanding photography performance and allows you to capture clear images under any daily life scenarios.

Great memories are meant when you spend time with your loved ones. The Ultra Steady Video feature provides two modes for different life scenarios, respectively, allowing you to record all your favourite moments in steady and clear videos.

Reno3 Pro empowers users to see more in the dark. For the first time, OPPO has added its Ultra Night Mode feature in the front cameras. As taking a selfie at night is popular amongst young explorers, Ultra Night Selfie Mode guarantees clarity and brightness, even in low light conditions. Ultra Dark Mode on the Reno3 Pro's rear camera makes taking photos in the dark so easy.

Famously known for its captivating smartphone designs and patterns, OPPO has carried the legacy forward with the Reno3 Series. Inspired by the natural skylights, Reno3 Pro comes with two stunning back colours, Auroral Blue and Midnight Black, which echo the beauty of nature.

Availability

The OPPO Reno3 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, 64MP Zoom Quadcam, 44MP Dual Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode, and Super AMOLED Display, is available for AED 1,899 only. The smartphone is available on OPPO Official Website, and e-commerce partners' online stores at Noon and Amazon.

OPPO Enco W31 Headphones

Unleash the power of music this Eid, with the stunning audio capabilities of OPPO Enco W31 Headphones. As OPPO's first wireless audio product in the Middle East, Enco W31 Headphones are the ultimate gift for the audiophile, with highly synchronized audio and industry-leading sound quality to make everything – from your favourite song to movie soundtracks and even phone calls – sound exactly as you imagine it.

Enco W31 Headphones feature an optimized audio experience, tailored specifically to meet the demands of active users. In addition to IP54 dust and water resistance, the headphones feature binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmissions and dual-microphone noise cancellation during calls, amongst numerous other exciting features.

The ergonomic in-ear design provides users with a perfect fit to further enhance audio, while an immersive experience is guaranteed through the use of leading technologies and materials that ensure a resounding treble and deep, powerful bass, with balance mode and bass mode available to offer audio personalization.

And of course, voice calls are received with unparalleled clarity, as if you were speaking face to face. An environmental noise cancellation algorithm and anti-wind noise chamber cancel out noisy surroundings, while OPPO Enco W31 Headphones also feature technologies to distinguish users' voice and transmit it clearly, blocking out all surrounding noise.

Oppo Enco W31 has recently been recognised with the renowned Platinum A' Design Award in the Digital and Electronic Devices Design Competition Category. Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious award given to top consumer electronics designs that have accomplished an exemplary level of perfection in design.

Availability

OPPO Enco W31 Headphones are available in white on OPPO's official website, Noon.com, and OPPO's official distributors for only AED299. Consumers will be able to purchase the headphones exclusively on Noon until May 20th.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing an excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up a factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers also and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region precisely. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

