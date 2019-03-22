Enjoying Life on the Water at WatermarkPointe

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WatermarkPointe's luxury condos in Westchester offer a relaxing, resort-inspired lifestyle right on the shore of the Long Island Sound. Located just 35-minutes from Manhattan, WatermarkPointe's residents can relish the beachfront home they've always dreamt of, without straying far from the excitement of New York City.

Local Yacht Clubs and Marinas. WatermarkPointe's residents enjoy an enviable waterfront location with easy access to a number of local clubs and marinas including Imperial Yacht Club, Neptune Marina, Castaways Yacht Club, Huguenot Yacht Club, and Glen Island Yacht Club. In addition to boat slips, many yacht clubs have some added amenities such restaurants, bars, and exclusive membership benefits.

Setting Sail. WatermarkPointe is the perfect home for the seasoned sailor, kayaker, or boating fanatic. Simply head down to the shore, jump aboard, and sail off into enviable sunset thanks to your spectacular waterfront location . Did you know that sailing isn't just good for your physical health, but your mental health as well? Sailing improves concentration by further developing concentration skills and can even improve your mood.

Sand below, peace within. With ribbons of tranquil beaches and winding walking paths surrounding your WatermarkPointe home, there are plenty of places to spend outdoors, feel the sand between your toes, and embrace the coastal setting. Find a quiet spot and enjoy a quick yoga session, or listen to an audiobook as you rest in the idyllic waterfront gazebo. Before heading home, take a stroll and search for the perfect shells to complete your collection, breathe in the fresh air, and dip your toes in the Sound.

Dinner with a view. Your expansive 30-foot terrace has some of the best seating in the house. With more than enough space for outdoor furniture, your terrace is an ideal location for outdoor dining and a grill! Enclosed by glass railings, your terrace offers unimpeded views of the Long Island Sound. Warm weather is just around the corner, and spring is the perfect time to set up your terrace for sunset dinners all summer long.

WatermarkPointe's Beachfront Condos are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

