Enlightened expands ice cream portfolio with launch of Sundae Cones

Enlightened's Sundae Cones have everything that makes a traditional sundae cone so joyful -- a crispy cone full of creamy ice cream topped with nuts and chocolate, and the iconic chocolate-filled tip making for a perfect last bite. The best part? Enlightened's Sundae Cones have a fraction of the sugar and half the calories of their sugary counterpart.

Enlightened created the first lower sugar Sundae Cones to take your at-home dessert to the next level.

While a traditional sundae cone can have up to 23 grams of sugar, Enlightened's versions have as few as 6 grams of sugar and 140 calories per cone. Instead of using an excessive amount of sugar or artificial sweeteners, Enlightened sweetens its sundae cones with monk fruit to provide a delicious dessert with a nutritional profile you can feel good about. They will be available in six decadent flavors:

Light Ice Cream

Vanilla Fudge

Caramel Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

Frozen Greek Yogurt

Vanilla Honey featuring a honey core

Caramel Dark Chocolate Almond Butter featuring an almond butter core

Strawberry Shortcake

"In creating these Sundae Cones, we wanted to offer a range of flavor profiles, so there is something for everyone," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "That's why we created three classic flavor profiles with our best-selling light ice cream and three yogurt-inspired flavors made with frozen greek yogurt, two of which include a flavor core for extra indulgence."

Enlightened Sundae Cones are packaged with three 4-ounce cones in a box (MSRP $5.99). Shoppers can find Sundae Cones on EatEnlightened.com and in grocery stores nationwide, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Shoprite, Walmart, H.E.B., Stop & Shop and more.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the low-sugar dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Shoprite, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good desserts, including the Keto Collection in 2019; Fruit Infusions, low-carb Cheesecakes, keto-friendly Dough Bites in 2020; and Ready-to-Bake Cookies in 2021. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened and Bada Bean Bada Boom.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

