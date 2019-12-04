Enlightened, Inc. And NextWave Safety Solutions, Inc. Partner To Bring Physical And Technical Security Solutuions To NYC And DC Areas

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, Inc., a leading Information Technology (IT) consulting firm delivering Cyber Security, Software Development, System Integration, and Management Consulting solutions, established in Washington DC, has expanded its offices to serve the New York City area.

As part of this expansion, Enlightened will partner with NextWave Safety Solutions, Inc., the leading worksite safety training and management firm in NYC. Both companies will combine physical safety and security (NextWave Safety) with IT and systems security (Enlightened) to bring a comprehensive risk management solution to the New York and DC- area industries.

This partnership is especially relevant to the major civic and infrastructure projects of each city region which, due to their size, scope of work and public-facing elements represents elevated risk to contractors, investors, workers and insurers. Additionally, both firms are known for and committed to expanding opportunities for diversity inclusion and championing Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) and veteran-owned businesses. An immediate result of this partnership is that NextWave Safety and Enlightened will share existing office space to create a localized presence for each entity.

"The decision to expand our presence into the New York area was a logical step in our business expansion strategy," said Antwanye Ford, President and CEO of Enlightened. "We can now future expand IT, management consulting and staffing capabilities in our software development, professional services and client support departments, as well as increase our competence to service current and future needs."

NextWave Safety's CEO and founder, Lorenzo Gallo, said: "Partnering NextWave Safety's expertise in worksite training and risk management with Enlightened's IT and security expertise means safer, smarter work environments and a more opportunity to evolve safety practices for workers and businesses."

About Enlightened:

Enlightened is an award-winning company that provides Cyber Security, IT and Management solutions to resolve complex business problems for federal, state, and local government agencies. Enlightened holds GSA IT-70 and MOBIS schedule contracts and is certified as a HUBZone and Small Business by the Small Business Administration. For more information please visit www.enlightened.com .

About NextWave Safety Solutions

NextWave Safety Solutions, Inc. is on a mission to build the future of safety training and workplace safety by developing cutting-edge technology that reduces workplace incidents, drives efficiency, reduces costs, and mitigates risk. NextWave Safety is the first company to digitize the compliance, training, and bid process, bringing an unprecedented level of transparency and efficiency to workers, insurers, contractors, and developers. Learn more at www.nextwavesafety.com.

