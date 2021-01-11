Enlightened, Inc. Awarded Medical Services Program Administration Contract

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, Inc. has been awarded a contract with the Medical Services Program Administration supporting the North Carolina Army National Guard (NCARNG), Raleigh, NC. The Medical Services Program Administration is a collaborative process documenting actions taken in assessing, planning, facilitating, coordinating care, and evaluating options and services to meet the comprehensive healthcare needs of Soldiers. Enlightened will continue to focus on enhancing the availability of resources to promote the medical readiness of NCARNG Soldiers. Enlightened, Inc. is a leading Information Technology (IT) consulting firm delivering Cyber Security, Software Development, System Integration, and Management Consulting solutions.

Enlightened has been supporting the NCARNG since January 2020, ensuring that all medical databases were effectively and efficiently updated and indexed to support Medical Readiness goals and objectives. During this period, the Enlightened team maintained and updated Flight Physicals for over 100 pilots and reviewed and processed medical documentation for over 3,500 soldiers. The Enlightened team also processed 300 post deployment medical screenings for Soldiers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Enlightened is privileged to continue to support the North Carolina Army National Guard and we look forward to additional opportunities to provide solutions to the Guard in North Carolina and across the United States," said Antwanye Ford, President and CEO of Enlightened.

Enlightened is an award-winning company that provides Cyber Security, IT and management solutions to resolve complex business problems for federal, state, and local government agencies. Enlightened holds GSA IT-70 and MOBIS schedule contracts and is certified as a HUBZone and Small Business by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Additionally, Enlightened is rated CMMI-DEV Level 3 and CMMI-SVC Level 2 by the CMMI Institute. For more information, please visit www.enlightened.com.

