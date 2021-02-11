Enlightened Launches Sugar-free Sugar Cones

Enlightened ditched the sugar and kept the crunch for this low-calorie and vegan ice cream cone that makes the perfect match for any light, keto or dairy-free ice cream. Enlightened's cones are a low-carb take on the nostalgic classic sugar cone but with half the calories and none of the sugar. Each cone has only 30 calories, 3g of net carbs and 0g of sugar, while traditional sugar cones often contain up to 12g of net carbs and 8g of sugar.

"We are all familiar with that essential question from our local scoop shop: Cup or Cone?" Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "We kept all of the best aspects of a classic sugar cone--the flavor and crunch--and left out the sugar. Pair it with any ice cream, like our new light Caramel Fudge Pretzel or low-carb P.B. Cookie & Brownie Dough to create a celebratory dessert experience at home."

Enlightened's Sugar-Free Cones (MSRP: $4.99-5.99) are now available online at EatEnlightened.com and Amazon. Shoppers will also be able to find Enlightened's Sugar-Free Cones at Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Kroger and many others in the coming months.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the frozen dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first low-sugar light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix, Walmart and Target. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good frozen desserts, including its dairy-free and vegan line introduced in 2018 and the Keto Collection in 2019. Enlightened expanded into new categories in 2020 with collections of Fruit Infusions, keto-friendly Cheesecakes and snackable Dough Bites. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com.

