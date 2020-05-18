Enlightenment Plaza: Permanent Supportive Housing in Rampart Village Is Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unanimous decision, The Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted Thursday to recommend approval of the entitlements package for Enlightenment Plaza, a proposed 454-unit Permanent Supportive Housing development in Rampart Village developed by Flexible PSH Solutions and The Pacific Companies to the Los Angeles City Council for final approval, scheduled for June of this year.

Enlightenment Plaza, as seen from Madison Avenue.

The entitlements package included a merger and re-subdivision of the project lot, a Zone Change and General Plan Amendment, an amendment to the Specific Plan, and a recommendation that City Council approve the project's CEQA Clearances.

Enlightenment Plaza, designed by the Culver City based, award-winning firm, KFA Architects, will reimagine an underutilized surface lot at 321 N Madison Ave by adding 454 units, including managers units, of 100% affordable Permanent Supportive Housing. Enlightenment Plaza includes on-site case managers and staff, a variety of wraparound services and amenities such as community gardens managed by residents, lounge areas, a gym, a computer lab, and 114 trees added.

With services coordinated by The People Concern and on-site management provided by The John Stewart Company, together bringing unparalleled experience and capacity to the Plaza, the project's holistic approach will create a meaningful path out of homelessness for residents through Permanent Supportive Housing, a model widely endorsed by policy experts. It provides a foundation for housing stability, mental and physical health, employment, and school attendance.

Each building will contain substantial space for the offices and operations of the on-site supportive services and case management, and the scope of this development will allow for a wider range of support offerings and cross-agency collaboration. This, combined with its proximity to the Metro B (Red) Line station at Beverly and Vermont and numerous Metro and Dash bus routes, will make Enlightenment Plaza a model project for creation of best-in-class housing that lifts Angelinos out of homelessness.

To learn more about Enlightenment Plaza or to show your support, visit Enlightenment Plaza.org

For more information on the development team, visit the websites for Flexible PSH Solutions, The Pacific Companies, and KFA Architects.

CONTACT:

Travis McClendon

‪Flexible PSH Solutions, Inc.

2102 Century Park Lane, Ste. 413

Los Angeles, CA 90067

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexible PSH Solutions, Inc.

