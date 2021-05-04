EnLink Midstream Announces Path to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050, Identifies Potential Emissions Milestones Along the Way

DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced its intention to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, positioning the company among industry leaders in sustainability. EnLink plans to execute substantial emissions reduction strategies along the way that will systematically move the company toward its net zero goal.

Additionally, EnLink announced that it issued its 2020 Sustainability Report, joined The Environmental Partnership, a coalition of industry companies committed to pursuing emissions reductions, and became the proud recipient of the 2020 Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement from the GPA Midstream Association.

The Path to Net Zero Emissions by 2050

EnLink is pursuing significant emissions reductions strategies that will position the company to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and minimize its impact on climate change, furthering EnLink's role in the ongoing energy transition to less carbon-intensive energy production.

"EnLink embraces both our responsibility to safely deliver energy and our role in the energy transition to a lower-carbon environment. We believe natural gas and petroleum products will continue to serve as critical fuel sources. Nearly 90% of EnLink's business is focused on lower-emitting natural gas and natural gas liquids, so we provide products that our lives and economy will need for decades to come, while lessening the industry's carbon impact," said Barry E. Davis, EnLink Chairman and CEO. "EnLink continuously seeks ways to improve and become more efficient. Setting a path to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and outlining the steps we will take and milestones we will pursue illustrates that EnLink is building momentum on our sustainability journey and driving toward what we see as the future of midstream."

The company assembled a cross-functional team of company leaders to develop strategies to move EnLink toward its long-term emissions path. Along the way, EnLink will strive to achieve emissions reduction milestones, all as part of our goal to reach net zero emissions by 2050, including:

Achieving a 30% reduction in methane emissions intensity by 2024, as compared to 2020 levels

Pursuing a path to reach a 30% reduction in our total CO2e emissions intensity by 2030, as compared to 2020 levels

The company is evaluating numerous emissions reduction innovations, process improvements, and opportunities, which may include:

Replacing or retrofitting natural gas-driven pneumatic controllers to lower-emitting alternatives

Increasing usage of renewable energy to power our operations

Converting natural gas-driven equipment, such as compressor engines, to run on electricity

Implementing carbon capture technologies for beneficial reuses or sequestration of carbon dioxide

2020 Sustainability Report & Safety Award Announcement

EnLink issued its third annual sustainability report, titled "Our Sustainable Future," which is now available at http://sustainability.enlink.com. The digital report showcases EnLink's sustainability achievements from 2020, including EnLink's receiving of the 2020 Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement from the GPA Midstream Association, an industry organization representing nearly 100 natural gas processors.

"I am extremely thankful to our over 1,000 employees who continue to live a 'GoalZERO' mindset – always striving for zero safety or environmental incidents," Davis said. "The GPA Chairman's Safety Improvement award shows our commitment to continuous improvement in an area that is our top operational priority – safety. Providing safe, reliable, responsible operations is the foundation of sustainability at EnLink and the cornerstone of our operational excellence."

Additional sustainability achievements highlighted in the 2020 Sustainability Report include:

Environmental and Safety Achievements:

Achieved the lowest Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in EnLink history of 0.47, which is a 43% improvement from the company's 2019 TRIR and 34% better than the 2020 GPA Midstream Division I TRIR average of 0.715



Established the Reportable Environmental Incident Rate (REIR) to drive environmental performance and improved REIR by 17% from 2019



Completed approximately $50 million of equipment reuse and refurbishing initiatives

of equipment reuse and refurbishing initiatives Social Achievements:

Launched CEO-led Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Action Team



Conducted Unconscious Bias Training course completed by 97% of managers and Preventing Workplace Harassment course completed by 100% of employees



Implemented a COVID-19 response plan to limit impacts to our employees, contractors, and customers

Governance Achievements:

Expanded Board diversity with one female director, two minority directors, and two directors under the age of 50



Targeted executive compensation at market median (50th percentile) for each executive with 80% of compensation tied to performance-driven incentives



Tied companywide Short-Term Incentive Program to sustainability and strategic initiatives; increased weighting of sustainability by 50% for 2021

Sustainability Strategy and Reporting Achievements:

Utilized the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board "oil & gas – midstream" reporting framework



Adopted a companywide sustainability policy to drive sustainability initiatives



Refined its sustainability structure, creating an executive-leadership-driven, Board-overseen sustainability strategy with cross-functional workstreams

The Environmental Partnership

EnLink joined The Environmental Partnership in March 2021. The Environmental Partnership is a coalition of oil and natural gas companies that are focused on addressing the industry's environmental impacts and implementing emissions reduction solutions. By joining this voluntary emissions reduction program, EnLink demonstrates its commitment to further implement practices that reduce methane emissions and contribute to the environmental performance of the industry. The Environmental Partnership is an initiative of the American Petroleum Institute.

EnLink will continue to share details on its sustainability and emissions journey in quarterly earnings materials and future sustainability reports.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

