EnLink Midstream Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes

DALLAS, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) ("ENLC") today announced its intention, subject to market conditions, to offer senior notes in a public offering. The senior notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ("ENLK"), a subsidiary of ENLC. ENLC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, including borrowings incurred on April 1, 2019 to repay at maturity all of the $400.0 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of ENLK's 2.70% senior notes due 2019, and for general limited liability company purposes.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as representatives and joint book-running managers for the offering. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by sending a request to:

You may also obtain these documents free of charge when they are available by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

The senior notes and ENLK's guarantee are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This offering may be made only by means of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus.

About the EnLink Midstream Companies

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drives competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although these statements reflect the current views, assumptions, and expectations of EnLink's management, the matters addressed herein involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual activities, performance, outcomes, and results to differ materially from those indicated herein. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements identified by the words "may," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated consummation of the offering, the intended use of offering proceeds, the anticipated terms of the securities described herein, other aspects of the offering, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control, including risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and EnLink's business. An extensive list of factors that can affect EnLink's business are discussed in EnLink Midstream, LLC's and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EnLink Midstream, LLC's and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Neither EnLink Midstream, LLC nor EnLink Midstream Partners, LP assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, Kate.Walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, Jill.McMillan@enlink.com

