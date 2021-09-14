EnLink Midstream Donates Propane to Louisianans Impacted by Hurricane Ida

"EnLink has a 60-plus-year history in the state of Louisiana, which has seen severe devastation in the wake of Hurricane Ida," EnLink Chairman and CEO Barry E. Davis said. "We want to assist our neighbors in this trying time and are thankful for the partnership of O'Nealgas. This propane normally would be sold into pipeline markets but now will go directly into the hands of people in need, helping run generators, cook food, and power on-the-ground response operations, while they await the return of electricity to their communities."

EnLink operates a large network of assets in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast, including one of the largest gas transmission pipeline systems in Louisiana. O'Nealgas, which was founded in Louisiana, initially reached out to EnLink about obtaining a donation of propane to help residents. O'Nealgas and EnLink have had a strong working relationship for many years.

"When I approached EnLink about helping us get desperately needed propane to the hardest hit communities in south Louisiana, they agreed without hesitation," said Tom O'Neal, President of O'Nealgas. "The only surprise was the incredible generosity – donating 50,000 gallons of propane to the residents of those communities was an amazing, Texas-sized lifeline that literally helped people keep the lights on and feed their families."

The EnLink donation is already making its way into the hands of Louisianans, as O'Nealgas and LABI began delivering it last week to lines of eager residents.

"This is just another example of our members representing the best of Louisiana," said LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack. "The overwhelming generosity of these two companies will help families get back on their feet and on the road to recovery following Ida. It's what Louisianans do, and LABI is incredibly proud and honored to serve alongside them."

For more information on EnLink's commitment to local communities and overall sustainability efforts, visit http://sustainability.enlink.com.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

About O'Nealgas

In March of 1952 in his small hometown of Choudrant, LA, John A. O'Neal founded O'Neal Butane. Today as a full-service propane company, O'Nealgas, Inc. has a fleet of delivery and service trucks and nearly 70 employees in nine office locations, 22 parishes in Louisiana, and eight counties in Arkansas. For all of your gas needs, O'Nealgas has the experience, resources, products, and service specialists to get the job done. For more information, visit onealgas.com.

About LABI Foundation

LABI Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to sponsoring and working with other nonprofits to aid communities and small businesses in their recovery from natural disasters. LABI Foundation also develops and co-sponsors events, such as policy-specific summits, to educate the citizens on policy issues impacting the state.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, [email protected]

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC

Related Links

http://www.EnLink.com

