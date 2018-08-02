EnLink Midstream Launches Open Season for Expansion of Greater Chickadee, EnLink's Midland Basin Crude Oil Gathering System

The expansion will increase Greater Chickadee's operational capacity from approximately 62,000 barrels per day (bpd) to approximately 100,000 bpd and will include additional capacity both on Greater Chickadee's trunkline and gathering pipelines. EnLink expects the Greater Chickadee expansion to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2018.

The open season begins August 2, 2018, at 8 a.m. Central time and will close September 4, 2018, at 5 p.m. Central time. A complete description and additional details regarding the open season will be available today at http://enlink.com/greaterchickadeeopenseason or by contacting Rick Van Eyk, Vice President of Crude Commercial, at 713-739-3244 or rick.vaneyk@enlink.com.

"The Greater Chickadee expansion exemplifies our growth strategy of 'increasing asset utilization in the Midland Basin' by building out our existing crude oil assets for enhanced customer service," said Michael J. Garberding, EnLink President and Chief Executive Officer. "This expansion will facilitate continued throughput growth on our Midland Basin footprint, which is expected to increase steadily throughout 2019."

About the EnLink Midstream Companies



EnLink provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. EnLink operates in several top U.S. basins and is strategically focused on the core growth areas of the Permian's Midland and Delaware basins, Oklahoma's Midcontinent, and Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership. Visit www.EnLink.com for more information on how EnLink connects energy to life.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership and the General Partner based upon management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors the Partnership and the General Partner believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the project's open season, the project's characteristics, the project's connections, the project's customers and their level of interest, the project's ability to provide the necessary midstream assets for customers, as well as forecasts regarding capacity and timing for becoming operational for the project discussed above, and the Partnership's future growth and results of operations. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership and the General Partner, which may cause the Partnership's and the General Partner's actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in the Partnership's and the General Partner's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership and the General Partner have no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

