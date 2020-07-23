EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conference

DALLAS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that representatives of EnLink will attend and meet virtually with investors at the upcoming Citi 2020 One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference from Wednesday, August 12, to Thursday, August 13, 2020.

EnLink's second quarter of 2020 presentation will be available for download at the time of the conference, and any additional presentation materials used at the conference will be made available on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.

About the EnLink Midstream Companies

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations and Tax, 214-721-9696, [email protected]

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, [email protected]

