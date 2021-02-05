Enlivant Announces Executive Leadership Transition

"Serving as Enlivant's CEO and working closely with our compassionate team members for the past nearly eight years has been the most meaningful and fulfilling work of my entire career to date," said Mr. Callison. "Long-term leadership succession planning has been an important area of focus at Enlivant for many years. Doing so helps facilitate thoughtful and smooth transitions like this, which are both natural and healthy. Dan and I have partnered together for nearly 12 years and I can attest to the strength of his strategic vision, impressive operating capabilities, and genuine passion for Enlivant's culture. Dan is uniquely qualified to lead Enlivant going forward and I look forward to continuing to partner with him as Board Chair."

"I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish under Jack's leadership during the past eight years," said Mr. Guill. "Jack has led us through many significant milestones that have set the company up for continued, long-term success. His partnership and mentorship have been instrumental in transforming Enlivant into one of the largest and most respected senior living providers in the United States. I look forward to building on his legacy, and in making good on our collective vision that Enlivant become 'the nation's most trusted senior living provider'. Enlivant's future is incredibly bright, and I am humbled and proud to partner with Enlivant's Board of Directors and amazing employees during this next phase of our journey."

As Enlivant's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Guill leads operations across Enlivant's 220 senior living communities including clinical operations, sales, marketing, food services, IT, and facility maintenance. Mr. Guill has an extensive background in senior housing, hospitality, finance, and healthcare services and brings an intense focus on continuously improving operational performance. Prior to Enlivant, he served in various operating and financial roles at organizations such as Fortress Investment Group, Parthenon Capital, and Performant. Mr. Guill holds a B.A. from Davidson College and received his M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

"On behalf of the Enlivant Board, I want to thank Jack for his outstanding leadership and deep commitment to the organization," said Kelvin Davis, Founder and Co-Head of TPG Real Estate. "Over the past eight years, Jack, Dan, and their team have transformed Enlivant's business by building a culture of compassion and service to our residents, while investing in technology and the training and support of our many dedicated team members. Today's transition marks another exciting milestone in Enlivant's journey and is a great reflection of the depth of talent that exists within the company. We look forward to supporting Enlivant's promising next chapter under Dan's leadership."

In addition, Pete Smith, Enlivant's long-term Chief Human Resources and Legal Officer, has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. In his new role, Mr. Smith will continue to oversee the Company's human resources and legal functions, while also taking responsibility for Enlivant's regulatory, clinical, and project management organizations. Mr. Smith has been part of Enlivant's leadership team since 2013. He has played a critical role in establishing its people-focused, collaborative culture and in building its Diversity and Inclusion initiatives. Mr. Smith brings deep experience from his leadership roles at PepsiCo, Burger King, and AutoNation, among other companies.

About Enlivant

With a proud nearly 40-year history as pioneers in the assisted living industry, Enlivant and its subsidiaries operate 220 senior living communities, representing almost 11,000 apartment units across 26 states. At Enlivant, we are in the business of enriching lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities. The ultimate vision for our organization is to earn the right to be viewed as the nation's most trusted senior living provider by living our core values daily – Compassion, Humility, Integrity, Excellence and Fun ("C.H.I.E.F.").

About TPG Real Estate

TPG Real Estate Partners ("TREP") is the dedicated real estate equity investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. Today, TREP has $5.7 billion of assets under management. Since its inception in 2009, TREP has built a differentiated investment portfolio comprised primarily of real estate-rich platforms and portfolios located in the United States and Europe. The foundation of TREP's investment strategy is a research and data-driven approach to investment theme generation, allowing it to be highly selective in identifying the most compelling opportunities in specific sectors and geographies. During its ownership, TREP's value creation strategies focus on driving returns across three critical dimensions: the optimization of property-level performance, the aggregation and curation of strategically aligned portfolios, and the enhancement of platform capabilities. These strategies are frequently pursued in partnership with dedicated management teams.

TPG was founded in 1992 and now has approximately $85 billion of assets under management with investment and operational teams in 14 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Pollard

[email protected]

312.914.4417

SOURCE Enlivant