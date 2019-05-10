Enlivant Certified as a Great Place to Work®

CHICAGO, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivant, one of the nation's largest senior living providers, announced today that it has been recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute with certification as a Great Place to Work. Nearly 7,000 employees were surveyed from across the 26 states Enlivant has a presence in as part of the certification process.

Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, regardless of title or job description.

"We are truly honored and humbled to be officially recognized as a Great Place to Work," said Jack R. Callison, Jr., Enlivant's Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is meaningful because it stems from the voices of our passionate and dedicated employees. It is also a wonderful testimonial as to the power and authenticity of Enlivant's relationship oriented culture, which is firmly and uniquely grounded in our Mission, Vision and Values."

"We have candidly invested a considerable amount time and effort partnering with our employees to build a diverse Enlivant 'family' across each of our 230 senior living communities, with a consistent commitment to ensuring our residents live longer, happier and healthier lives," said Daniel M. Guill, Enlivant's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We genuinely appreciate and value each and every one of our employees for their hard work and dedication to helping our residents thrive."

Great Place to Work's Trust Index™ methodology defines a great workplace as one in which the employees trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do and enjoy the people they work with. Enlivant employees ranked their workplace very high in the areas of respect, pride and camaraderie.

"We applaud Enlivant for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

About Enlivant

With a proud 35-plus year history as pioneers in the assisted living industry, Enlivant and its subsidiaries operate 230 senior living communities across 26 states. The company currently employs nearly 7,000 dedicated caregivers and support employees across the country. Enlivant's culture is firmly grounded in our: (i) Mission of enriching lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities, (ii) Vision of earning the right to become the nation's most trusted senior living provider and (iii) Values…Compassion, Humility, Integrity, Excellence and yes, Fun ("C.H.I.E.F."). Our employees are incredibly passionate about their individual role as part of a larger organization that places a premium on culture, teamwork and serving others. Sound "different"? That's because we are. For more information, please visit www.Enlivant.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

