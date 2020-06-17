Enlivant Certified as a Great Place to Work® For Second Year in a Row

CHICAGO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivant, one of the nation's largest senior living providers, announced today that it has been recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute for the second year in a row with certification as a Great Place to Work. Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job including pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Ninety percent of Enlivant's nearly 7,000 employees responded to the survey as part of the survey process. The certification is based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"The Great Place to Work recognition is especially meaningful this year because it stems from the voices of our passionate and dedicated employees during what has been a difficult time nationwide," said Jack R. Callison, Jr., Enlivant's Chief Executive Officer. "It is a wonderful testimonial to our culture across every community, committed to taking care of the nation's most vulnerable population during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our residents are loved and cared for by very dedicated people, and we are grateful for the pride they have in working with Enlivant and our ability to maintain a safe work environment in return."

For the second year in a row, Enlivant employees across more than 220 communities, ranked their workplace very high in the areas of respect, pride and camaraderie. Ninety percent of employees agreed that their work has special meaning and 85 percent feel that their work makes a difference and have pride in their accomplishments.

"These results speak to Enlivant's overall mission to enrich lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities," said Callison.

"We applaud Enlivant for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

About Enlivant

With a proud 35-plus year history as pioneers in the assisted living industry, Enlivant and its subsidiaries operate over 220 senior living communities across 26 states. The company currently employs nearly 7,000 dedicated caregivers and support employees across the country. Enlivant's culture is firmly grounded in our: (i) Mission of enriching lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities, (ii) Vision of earning the right to become the nation's most trusted senior living provider and (iii) Values…Compassion, Humility, Integrity, Excellence and yes, Fun ("C.H.I.E.F."). Our employees are incredibly passionate about their individual role as part of a larger organization that places a premium on culture, teamwork and serving others. Sound "different"? That's because we are. For more information, please visit www.Enlivant.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

