Enloe Foundation's #GivingTuesday campaign aims to 'Create More Hugs and Hope' for Camp Fire victims

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enloe Medical Center will join the #GivingTuesday movement on Nov. 27, inviting support for Enloe employees, affiliated employees, medical staff, volunteers and patients who lost their home or were displaced due to the fire.

"There has been an outpouring of support for our community since the outbreak of the Camp Fire. #GivingTuesday is another way for people to embrace each other, recognize the start of the holiday season and support those most adversely affected in our community," said Jolene Francis, Enloe's director of Advancement and Communications. "There are many funds for Camp Fire relief that deserve support. It's a long road ahead for so many of our friends and neighbors, so we are encouraging people to give where their heart is this holiday season."

This year, Enloe's #GivingTuesday initiative involves a downloadable Facebook photo frame that participants can place around their favorite profile picture to spread hope and goodwill throughout the community, while raising awareness for this important day of giving. To participate, download the Facebook photo from www.facebook.com/profilepicframes/?selected_overlay_id=1975402119424748. A monetary donation is not required to share a personal photo. Those who want to make a monetary donation can do so by texting "CampFireRelief" to 91999 from their mobile device. Gifts may also be made by visiting www.enloe.org/donate.

Donations will help Enloe employees, affiliated employees, medical staff, volunteers and patients who lost their home or were displaced due to the Camp Fire meet immediate critical needs for shelter, food, clothing, and other basic needs. Donors may also choose to support a particular program or fund, such as cancer care, heart care or other patient needs if they prefer.

To learn more about #GivingTuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org, www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday or follow @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.

About the Enloe Foundation

Since 1986, the Enloe Foundation, a not-for-profit 501 [c] 3 organization guided by a community volunteer board of directors, has put the generosity of its donors to work supporting patients served at Enloe Medical Center. Its philanthropic spirit has led to advances in health care technology, facility improvements, expanded programs and professional training connected to community health care programs.

Enloe Medical Center is a nonprofit health care organization located at 1531 Esplanade Chico, Calif. 95926. For more information, please call (530) 332-7300 or visit www.enloe.org.

