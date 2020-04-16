Enova Provides $500,000 to Support COVID-19 Related Relief Efforts in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced it will provide $500,000 to support COVID-19 related relief activities in Chicago where a majority of its employees live and work. The funds will help support the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and the Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund.

"Enova is proud to be a leading Chicago FinTech, and we are committed to helping our employees, our customers and our city make it through the coronavirus pandemic together," said David Fisher, Enova's Chief Executive Officer. "These funds will support our city's people and small businesses to help ensure Chicago remains vibrant and thriving."

The Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund was established by United Way of Metro Chicago, The Chicago Community Trust and the City of Chicago to support local nonprofit organizations serving the Chicago region's most vulnerable neighbors. Contributions to the fund go towards the region's health and human service organizations, which are experiencing a surge in demand for services from neighbors and communities significantly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Funds donated by Enova will join this collective effort to help ensure these organizations have the resources they need to continue to operate at the highest capacity and provide Chicago neighbors with access to basic needs in this time of crisis.

The Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund was announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot in March, in partnership with the Catalyst Fund, chaired by Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, and other private sponsors. The fund will help to provide small businesses with emergency cash flow during the COVID-19 health crisis. Enova's contribution will be used by the fund to provide small businesses with low-interest loans. Applications are now open on the Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund website.

In addition to these contributions, Enova is expanding its You Decide, Enova Gives program that allows team members to nominate and vote on additional organizations to each receive $10,000. Enova is also encouraging team members to make use of its charitable match program, which matches employee donations up to $250. In mid-March, Enova moved all of its employees to remote work, and the company is supporting all 1,200 team members who have transitioned to a temporary remote work program with extra pay to cover incidental expenses.

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 6 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enova.com

