Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

"Our strong financial and operating performance this year in the face of a pandemic reflects the adaptability of our technology driven online business," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our sophisticated world class analytics successfully navigated the shifting market conditions allowing us to rapidly increase originations in the back half of the year. In addition, due to the strength of our operating model and balance sheet we further diversified our business through the acquisition of OnDeck. Our broad product offerings position us well to continue to support our customers, generate sustainable and profitable growth and drive shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary

Total revenue of $264 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 24% from $345 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net revenue margin of 92.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to gross profit margin of 42.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income from continuing operations of $231 million, or $6.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $30 million , or $0.87 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $149 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $66 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted earnings of $85 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted earnings of $31 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Summary

Total revenue of $1.084 billion in 2020 decreased 8% from $1.175 billion in 2019.

Gross profit margin was 63.1% in 2020, compared to 48.7% in 2019.

Net income from continuing operations of $378 million, or $11.71 per diluted share, in 2020 increased from $128 million , or $3.72 per diluted share, in 2019.

, or $3.72 per diluted share, in 2019. Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $415 million, a non-GAAP measure, increased from $276 million in 2019.

Adjusted earnings of $235 million, or $7.26 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in 2020 increased from adjusted earnings of $140 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, in 2019.

"Our strong financial performance this quarter reflects the continued robust credit quality of the portfolio as well as sequential growth in originations, receivables and revenue," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our earnings capacity and balance sheet flexibility have us well positioned to leverage our machine learning driven analytics to continue to capture increased demand at attractive unit economics as the economy improves."

Outlook

Given the ongoing uncertainties related to COVID-19 resurgences, changes in governmental restrictions, potential economic stimulus, employment stabilization and business reopenings, the Company is not providing guidance for the first quarter of 2021.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for lease termination and cease-use costs, gain on bargain purchase, losses on early extinguishment of debt, equity method investment income and acquisition-related costs shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





December 31,





2020



2019

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 297,273



$ 35,895

Restricted cash



71,927





45,069

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



1,241,506





—

Loans and finance receivables, net



—





1,062,650

Income taxes receivable



—





32,859

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



40,301





31,643

Property and equipment, net



79,417





54,540

Operating lease right-of-use asset



40,123





19,586

Goodwill



267,974





267,013

Intangible assets, net



26,008





2,185

Other assets



43,546





22,912

Total assets

$ 2,108,075



$ 1,574,352

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 124,071



$ 122,163

Operating lease liability



67,956





35,712

Income taxes currently payable



2,624





—

Deferred tax liabilities, net



48,129





48,683

Long-term debt



946,461





991,181

Total liabilities



1,189,241





1,197,739

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

41,936,784 and 35,764,943 shares issued and 35,762,926 and 32,974,714

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding



—





—

Additional paid in capital



187,981





63,791

Retained earnings



849,466





372,681

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,898)





(3,066)

Treasury stock, at cost (6,173,858 and 2,790,229 shares

as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)



(113,201)





(56,793)

Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity



917,348





376,613

Noncontrolling interest



1,486





—

Total stockholders' equity



918,834





376,613

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,108,075



$ 1,574,352



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue

$ 263,852



$ 345,262



$ 1,083,710



$ 1,174,757

Change in Fair Value



(20,349)





—





(399,517)





—

Cost of Revenue



—





(198,417)





—





(602,894)

Net Revenue/Gross Profit



243,503





146,845





684,193





571,863

Expenses































Marketing



27,605





35,705





69,780





115,132

Operations and technology



30,812





22,909





96,284





84,262

General and administrative



56,657





24,642





140,600





109,204

Depreciation and amortization



8,288





4,007





19,732





15,055

Total Expenses



123,362





87,263





326,396





323,653

Income from Operations



120,141





59,582





357,797





248,210

Interest expense, net



(27,304)





(19,751)





(86,691)





(75,604)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net



521





(26)





514





(216)

Gain on bargain purchase



163,999





—





163,999





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(827)





—





(827)





(2,321)

Equity method investment income



628





—





628





—

Income before Income Taxes



257,158





39,805





435,420





170,069

Provision for income taxes



26,379





10,277





57,191





42,053

Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling interest



230,779





29,528





378,229





128,016

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



85





—





85





—

Net income from continuing operations



230,694





29,528





378,144





128,016

Net loss from discontinued operations



(3)





(80,081)





(300)





(91,404)

Net income (loss) attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 230,691



$ (50,553)



$ 377,844



$ 36,612

Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:































Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:































Continuing operations

$ 6.61



$ 0.88



$ 11.86



$ 3.80

Discontinued operations



—





(2.39)





(0.01)





(2.71)

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 6.61



$ (1.51)



$ 11.85



$ 1.09

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:































Continuing operations

$ 6.47



$ 0.87



$ 11.71



$ 3.72

Discontinued operations



—





(2.35)





(0.01)





(2.66)

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 6.47



$ (1.48)



$ 11.70



$ 1.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



34,926





33,553





31,897





33,715

Diluted



35,645





34,119





32,302





34,398



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Cash flows provided by operating activities















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

$ 741,171



$ 804,608

Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



(300)





44,031

Cash flows provided by operating activities



740,871





848,639

Cash flows used in investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



2,986





(851,056)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



109,920





—

Property and equipment additions



(29,491)





(20,062)

Other investing activities



168





27

Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations



83,583





(871,091)

Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations



—





(70,306)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



83,583





(941,397)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



(535,974)





95,484

Effect of exchange rates on cash



(244)





979

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



288,236





3,705

Less: increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



—





26,976

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - continuing

operations



288,236





30,681

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



80,964





50,283

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 369,200



$ 80,964



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended December 31

2020



2019



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 1,263,134



$ 1,121,408



$ 141,726

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



8,845





27,455





(18,610)

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 1,271,979



$ 1,148,863



$ 123,116

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 1,241,506



N/A



N/A

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



10,289



N/A



N/A

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 1,251,795



N/A



N/A

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



98.4 %

N/A



N/A

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 1,310,171



$ 1,210,262



$ 99,909

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



10,163





27,560





(17,397)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 1,320,334



$ 1,237,822



$ 82,512

Ending allowance for loan losses (prior to FVO adoption)

N/A



$ 178,450



N/A

Allowance for losses as a % of combined loan and finance receivable balance(c)

N/A





14.4 %

N/A

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 1,153,358



$ 1,141,802



$ 11,556

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



8,861





24,723





(15,862)

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 1,162,219



$ 1,166,525



$ (4,306)



























Revenue

$ 261,299



$ 343,144



$ (81,845)

Change in fair value/cost of revenue



(20,349)





(198,417)





178,068

Net revenue/gross profit



240,950





144,727





96,223

Gross profit margin/net revenue margin



92.2 %



42.2 %



50.0 % Change in fair value/cost of revenue as a % of average loan and finance

receivable balance(d)



1.8 %



17.0 %



(15.2) %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 122,666



$ 83,315



$ 39,351

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



9.3 %



6.7 %



2.6 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 55,087



$ 181,465



$ (126,378)

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance

receivable balance(d)



4.7 %



15.6 %



(10.9) %











(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income from continuing operations

$ 230,694



$ 29,528



$ 378,144



$ 128,016

Adjustments:































Gain on bargain purchase(a)



(163,999)





—





(163,999)





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)



827





—





827





2,321

Acquisition-related costs(c)



13,430





—





20,023





—

Lease termination and cease use costs(d)



—





—





—





726

Intangible asset amortization



1,215





267





1,777





1,070

Stock-based compensation expense



7,153





2,183





18,041





11,967

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss(e)



(506)





26





(499)





216

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(3,787)





(693)





(8,038)





(3,907)

Discrete tax adjustments(f)



—





—





(11,604)





(141)

Adjusted earnings

$ 85,027



$ 31,311



$ 234,672



$ 140,268



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 6.47



$ 0.87



$ 11.71



$ 3.72



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 2.39



$ 0.92



$ 7.26



$ 4.08



Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income from continuing operations

$ 230,694



$ 29,528



$ 378,144



$ 128,016

Depreciation and amortization expenses(e)



8,282





4,007





19,726





15,055

Interest expense, net(e)



27,120





19,751





86,507





75,604

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss(e)



(506)





26





(499)





216

Provision for income taxes



26,379





10,277





57,191





42,053

Stock-based compensation expense



7,153





2,183





18,041





11,967

Adjustments:































Lease termination and cease use costs(d)



—





—





—





370

Gain on bargain purchase(a)



(163,999)





—





(163,999)





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)



827





—





827





2,321

Equity method investment income



(628)





—





(628)





—

Acquisition-related costs(c)



13,430





—





20,023





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 148,752



$ 65,772



$ 415,333



$ 275,602



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 263,852



$ 345,262



$ 1,083,710



$ 1,174,757

Adjusted EBITDA



148,752





65,772





415,333





275,602

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



56.4 %



19.0 %



38.3 %



23.5 %











(a) In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $164.0 million gain on bargain purchase related to an acquisition. (b) In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes. In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $2.3 million ($1.8 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of $44.1 million principal amount of securitization notes. (c) In the fourth and third quarters of 2020, the Company incurred expenses totaling $13.4 million ($12.0 million net of tax) and $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax), respectively, related to an acquisition. (d) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded impairment charges of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to operating right-of-use lease assets and $0.3 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to leasehold improvement assets related to its decision to cease use and sublease a portion of a leased office space. (e) Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests. (f) In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an $11.6 million income tax benefit resulting from the release of its liability for certain previously unrecognized tax benefits. In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $0.1 million of interest income on a tax refund received as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

