Enova Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

"We are pleased to report strong earnings as the credit quality of the portfolio continued to improve during the third quarter," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Encouraged by the better than expected portfolio performance and the stable and predictable credit risk seen in our testing, we thoughtfully began reaccelerating lending in the third quarter. Also, on October 13th, we successfully completed our acquisition of OnDeck. Similar to Enova's performance during the third quarter, OnDeck experienced growth in originations, improving credit quality and solid profitability. Our integration plans and recognition of the expected synergies and financial benefits of the transaction remain on track. With the combination of Enova's and OnDeck's complementary, market-leading businesses and our extensive experience navigating changes in the operating environment, we believe we are well positioned to grow profitably and drive long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2020 Summary

Total revenue of $205 million in the third quarter of 2020 decreased 33% from $306 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net revenue margin of 88.9% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to gross profit margin of 46.9% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income from continuing operations of $94 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $29 million , or $0.83 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the third quarter of Third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $136 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $64 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted earnings of $90 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted earnings of $32 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

"Our financial performance this quarter reflects the strength and adaptability of our direct online-only business model to efficiently manage expenses and the powerful credit risk management capabilities of our world class analytics and technology," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "We have the right team, operating model, products and balance sheet flexibility to quickly and profitably re-accelerate our business as the economy recovers."

Outlook

Enova is monitoring and adapting quickly to changes in the current environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing uncertainties related to virus resurgences, changes in governmental restrictions, potential economic stimulus, employment stabilization, and business reopenings, the Company is not providing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for acquisition-related costs, lease termination and cease-use costs and losses on early extinguishment of debt shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019



2019

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 490,033



$ 28,864



$ 35,895

Restricted cash(1)



45,017





18,619





45,069

Loans and finance receivables at fair value(1)



693,370





—





—

Loans and finance receivables at amortized cost, net(1)



—





950,188





1,062,650

Income taxes receivable



—





6,501





32,859

Other receivables and prepaid expenses(1)



25,117





38,232





31,643

Property and equipment, net



63,403





50,563





54,540

Operating lease right-of-use assets



20,370





19,983





19,586

Goodwill



267,868





267,013





267,013

Intangible assets, net



1,623





2,452





2,185

Other assets(1)



27,363





11,826





22,912

Assets from discontinued operations



—





112,720





—

Total assets

$ 1,634,164



$ 1,506,961



$ 1,574,352

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1)

$ 76,526



$ 111,901



$ 122,163

Operating lease liabilities



35,258





36,490





35,712

Income taxes currently payable



15,339





—





—

Deferred tax liabilities, net



69,874





40,264





48,683

Long-term debt(1)



863,472





873,744





991,181

Liabilities from discontinued operations



—





10,591





—

Total liabilities



1,060,469





1,072,990





1,197,739

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

36,190,857, 35,751,763 and 35,764,943 shares issued and

30,111,727, 33,988,030 and 32,974,714 outstanding as of

September 30, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019,

respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



74,868





61,477





63,791

Retained earnings



618,775





423,234





372,681

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,547)





(17,158)





(3,066)

Treasury stock, at cost (6,079,130, 1,763,733 and 2,790,229 shares as

of September 30, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019,

respectively)



(111,401)





(33,582)





(56,793)

Total stockholders' equity



573,695





433,971





376,613

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,634,164



$ 1,506,961



$ 1,574,352







(1) Includes amounts in wholly owned, bankruptcy-remote special purpose subsidiaries ("VIEs") presented separately in the table

below.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the aggregated assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs, which are included in the Consolidated

Balance Sheets above. The assets in the table below may only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs and are in

excess of those obligations.





September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019



2019

Assets of consolidated VIEs, included in total assets above























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 525



$ 420



$ 420

Restricted cash



42,656





18,618





42,354

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



339,445





—





—

Loans and finance receivables at amortized cost, net (includes allowance

for losses of $34,509 and $38,540 as of September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2019, respectively)



—





340,034





420,690

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



4,449





9,236





9

Other assets



1,870





2,346





2,161

Total assets

$ 388,945



$ 370,654



$ 465,634

Liabilities of consolidated VIEs, included in total liabilities above























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 1,953



$ 3,300



$ 3,171

Long-term debt



247,372





234,666





304,598

Total liabilities

$ 249,325



$ 237,966



$ 307,769



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue

$ 204,545



$ 305,612



$ 819,858



$ 829,495

Change in Fair Value



(22,777)





—





(379,168)





—

Cost of Revenue



—





(162,186)





—





(404,477)

Net Revenue/Gross Profit



181,768





143,426





440,690





425,018

Expenses































Marketing



4,629





34,505





42,175





79,427

Operations and technology



17,702





20,717





65,472





61,353

General and administrative



33,656





27,267





83,943





84,562

Depreciation and amortization



3,770





3,433





11,444





11,048

Total Expenses



59,757





85,922





203,034





236,390

Income from Operations



122,011





57,504





237,656





188,628

Interest expense, net



(18,634)





(18,235)





(59,387)





(55,853)

Foreign currency transaction loss



(30)





(12)





(7)





(190)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





—





(2,321)

Income before Income Taxes



103,347





39,257





178,262





130,264

Provision for income taxes



9,671





10,374





30,812





31,776

Net income from continuing operations



93,676





28,883





147,450





98,488

Net loss from discontinued operations



(9)





(1,798)





(297)





(11,323)

Net Income

$ 93,667



$ 27,085



$ 147,153



$ 87,165

Earnings Per Share:































Earnings per common share – basic:































Continuing operations

$ 3.11



$ 0.85



$ 4.78



$ 2.92

Discontinued operations



—





(0.05)





(0.01)





(0.34)

Earnings per common share – basic

$ 3.11



$ 0.80



$ 4.77



$ 2.58

Earnings per common share – diluted:































Continuing operations

$ 3.09



$ 0.83



$ 4.73



$ 2.86

Discontinued operations



—





(0.05)





(0.01)





(0.33)

Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 3.09



$ 0.78



$ 4.72



$ 2.53

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



30,108





33,997





30,880





33,770

Diluted



30,363





34,577





31,180





34,492



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019

Cash flows provided by operating activities















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

$ 623,530



$ 568,606

Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



(297)





37,299

Total cash flows provided by operating activities



623,233





605,905

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



40,505





(552,067)

Acquisitions



(3,597)





—

Purchases of property and equipment



(19,835)





(14,766)

Other investing activities



57





7

Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations



17,130





(566,826)

Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations



—





(20,161)

Total cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities



17,130





(586,987)

Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities



(186,103)





2,616

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(174)





(8,129)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



454,086





13,405

Less: increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued

operations



—





(16,205)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations



454,086





(2,800)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



80,964





50,283

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 535,050



$ 47,483



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable

balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020



2019



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 651,289



$ 1,003,277



$ (351,988)

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



6,905





23,549





(16,644)

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 658,194



$ 1,026,826



$ (368,632)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 693,370





N/A





N/A

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



7,411





N/A





N/A

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 700,781





N/A





N/A

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



106.5 %















Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 698,964



$ 1,086,163



$ (387,199)

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



8,100





23,648





(15,548)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 707,064



$ 1,109,811



$ (402,747)

Ending allowance for loan losses (prior to FVO adoption)



N/A



$ 75,413





N/A

Allowance for losses as a % of combined loan and finance receivable

balance(c)



N/A





6.8 %



N/A

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 747,956



$ 1,019,520



$ (271,564)

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



6,855





23,031





(16,176)

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 754,811



$ 1,042,551



$ (287,740)



























Revenue

$ 203,397



$ 259,201



$ (55,804)

Cost of revenue/change in fair value



(22,777)





(162,186)





139,409

Gross profit/net revenue



180,620





97,015





83,605

Gross profit margin/net revenue margin



88.8 %



37.4 %



51.4 % Cost of revenue/change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance

receivable balance(d)



3.0 %



15.6 %



(12.6) %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 25,841



$ 77,772



$ (51,931)

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



3.7 %



7.0 %



(3.3) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 35,166



$ 139,505



$ (104,339)

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance

receivable balance(d)



4.7 %



13.4 %



(8.7) %





(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated

balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income from continuing operations

$ 93,676



$ 28,883



$ 147,450



$ 98,488

Adjustments:































Acquisition-related costs(a)



6,593





—





6,593





—

Lease termination and cease-use costs(b)



—





—





—





726

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(c)



—





—





—





2,321

Intangible asset amortization



27





268





562





803

Stock-based compensation expense



3,768





3,387





10,888





9,784

Foreign currency transaction loss



30





12





7





190

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(2,454)





(852)





(4,251)





(3,214)

Discrete tax adjustments(d)



(11,604)





—





(11,604)





(141)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 90,036



$ 31,698



$ 149,645



$ 108,957



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.09



$ 0.83



$ 4.73



$ 2.86



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 2.97



$ 0.92



$ 4.80



$ 3.16



Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income from continuing operations

$ 93,676



$ 28,883



$ 147,450



$ 98,488

Depreciation and amortization expenses



3,770





3,433





11,444





11,048

Interest expense, net



18,634





18,235





59,387





55,853

Foreign currency transaction loss



30





12





7





190

Provision for income taxes



9,671





10,374





30,812





31,776

Stock-based compensation expense



3,768





3,387





10,888





9,784

Adjustments:































Acquisition-related costs(a)



6,593





—





6,593





—

Lease termination and cease-use costs(b)



—





—





—





370

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(c)



—





—





—





2,321



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 136,142



$ 64,324



$ 266,581



$ 209,830



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 204,545



$ 305,612



$ 819,858



$ 829,495

Adjusted EBITDA



136,142





64,324





266,581





209,830

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



66.6 %



21.0 %



32.5 %



25.3 %





(a) In the third quarter of 2020, the Company incurred expenses totaling $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax) related to an

acquisition. (b) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded impairment charges of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to operating right-

of-use lease assets and $0.3 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to leasehold improvement assets related to its decision to cease

use and sublease a portion of a leased office space. (c) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $2.3 million ($1.8 million net of tax)

related to the repurchase of $44.1 million principal amount of securitization notes. (d) In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an $11.6 million income tax benefit resulting from the remeasurement of

its liability for certain previously unrecognized tax benefits. In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $0.1 million of

interest income on a tax refund received as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

