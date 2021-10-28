Enova Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to again report a strong quarter of growth across all of our businesses," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "We continued to see rising demand, driven by increased spending as the economy recovers. Our accelerated marketing activities were highly successful in capturing the growing demand, particularly from new customers, which as a percentage of originations were the highest since the company's first year of operation. We expect this momentum to continue into the fourth quarter and believe that our demonstrated ability to capture market share combined with strong credit metrics provides good tailwinds as we enter 2022."

Third Quarter 2021 Summary

Total revenue of $320 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased 57% from $205 million in the third quarter of 2020.

in the third quarter of 2021 increased 57% from in the third quarter of 2020. Net revenue margin of 77% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 89% in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations of $52 million , or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $94 million , or $3.09 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

, or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $100 million , a non-GAAP measure, compared to $136 million in the third quarter of 2020.

, a non-GAAP measure, compared to in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings of $57 million , or $1.50 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $90 million , or $2.97 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

"We are encouraged by the growth in originations this quarter and our ability to deliver solid top and bottom-line results," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Credit performance across the portfolio remains very good, which contributed to our strong financial results this quarter. Looking forward, given the improving macroeconomic environment we expect credit to remain a tailwind and this is reflected in the fair value of our portfolio as we exited the quarter."

Outlook

Enova is monitoring and adapting quickly to changes in the current environment as the economy recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing uncertainties in the operating environment the Company is not providing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CFPB Civil Investigative Demand

The Company has received a Civil Investigative Demand ("CID") from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") concerning certain loan processing issues. Enova has been cooperating fully with the CFPB by providing data and information in response to the CID. Enova anticipates being able to expeditiously complete the investigation as several of the issues were self-disclosed and the Company has provided, and will continue to provide, restitution to customers who may have been negatively impacted.

"Enova has led the industry in providing innovative products that help consumers and small businesses and we are committed to putting customers first and complying with regulatory requirements," said Sean Rahilly, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at Enova International. "We have devoted significant efforts to continually improving our technology and processes, as well as ongoing enhancements to our systems and controls to prevent negative customer experiences. Working with our regulatory authorities like the CFPB is a critical part of the process of providing financial services and we look forward to completing the investigation."

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, lease termination and cease-use loss (gain), other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020



2020

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 229,088



$ 490,033



$ 297,273

Restricted cash



59,053





45,017





71,927

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



1,635,282





693,370





1,241,506

Income taxes receivable



4,799





—





—

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



52,975





25,117





40,301

Property and equipment, net



81,149





63,403





79,417

Operating lease right-of-use assets



36,105





20,370





40,123

Goodwill



279,275





267,868





267,974

Intangible assets, net



37,458





1,623





26,008

Other assets



52,315





27,363





43,546

Total assets

$ 2,467,499



$ 1,634,164



$ 2,108,075

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 124,584



$ 76,526



$ 124,071

Operating lease liabilities



61,985





35,258





67,956

Income taxes currently payable



—





15,339





2,624

Deferred tax liabilities, net



71,297





69,874





48,129

Long-term debt



1,075,380





863,472





946,461

Total liabilities



1,333,246





1,060,469





1,189,241

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

43,224,666, 36,190,857 and 41,936,784 shares issued and

36,427,705, 30,111,727 and 35,762,926 outstanding as of

September 30, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



217,051





74,868





187,981

Retained earnings



1,057,111





618,775





849,466

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,185)





(8,547)





(6,898)

Treasury stock, at cost (6,796,961, 6,079,130 and 6,173,858 shares as

of September 30, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



(133,041)





(111,401)





(113,201)

Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity



1,132,936





573,695





917,348

Noncontrolling interest



1,317





—





1,486

Total stockholders' equity



1,134,253





573,695





918,834

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,467,499



$ 1,634,164



$ 2,108,075



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$ 320,160



$ 204,545



$ 844,324



$ 819,858

Change in Fair Value



(73,778)





(22,777)





(100,443)





(379,168)

Net Revenue



246,382





181,768





743,881





440,690

Expenses































Marketing



79,726





4,629





163,548





42,175

Operations and technology



37,966





17,702





108,628





65,472

General and administrative



33,557





33,656





116,321





83,943

Depreciation and amortization



8,914





3,770





23,001





11,444

Total Expenses



160,163





59,757





411,498





203,034

Income from Operations



86,219





122,011





332,383





237,656

Interest expense, net



(18,163)





(18,634)





(57,493)





(59,387)

Foreign currency transaction loss



(109)





(30)





(383)





(7)

Equity method investment income



529





—





2,558





—

Other nonoperating expenses



—





—





(1,128)





—

Income before Income Taxes



68,476





103,347





275,937





178,262

Provision for income taxes



16,667





9,671





67,607





30,812

Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling

interest



51,809





93,676





208,330





147,450

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



261





—





685





—

Net income from continuing operations



51,548





93,676





207,645





147,450

Net loss from discontinued operations



—





(9)





—





(297)

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 51,548



$ 93,667



$ 207,645



$ 147,153

Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:































Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:































Continuing operations

$ 1.40



$ 3.11



$ 5.68



$ 4.78

Discontinued operations



—





—





—





(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 1.40



$ 3.11



$ 5.68



$ 4.77

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:































Continuing operations

$ 1.36



$ 3.09



$ 5.48



$ 4.73

Discontinued operations



—





—





—





(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 1.36



$ 3.09



$ 5.48



$ 4.72

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



36,744





30,108





36,554





30,880

Diluted



37,984





30,363





37,874





31,180



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

$ 325,157



$ 623,530

Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



—





(297)

Total cash flows provided by operating activities



325,157





623,233

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(470,416)





40,505

Acquisitions



(29,153)





(3,597)

Purchases of property and equipment



(22,031)





(19,835)

Other investing activities



25





57

Total cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities



(521,575)





17,130

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities



115,433





(186,103)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(74)





(174)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(81,059)





454,086

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



369,200





80,964

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 288,141



$ 535,050



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021



2020



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 1,586,449



$ 651,289



$ 935,160

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



11,354





6,905





4,449

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 1,597,803



$ 658,194



$ 939,609

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 1,635,282



$ 693,370



$ 941,912

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



16,921





7,411





9,510

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 1,652,203



$ 700,781



$ 951,422

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



103.4 %



106.5 %



(3.1) % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 1,650,771



$ 698,964



$ 951,807

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



13,239





8,100





5,139

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 1,664,010



$ 707,064



$ 956,946

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 1,540,424



$ 747,956



$ 792,468

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



11,366





6,855





4,511

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 1,551,790



$ 754,811



$ 796,979



























Revenue

$ 316,042



$ 203,397



$ 112,645

Change in fair value



(72,546)





(22,777)





(49,769)

Net revenue



243,496





180,620





62,876

Net revenue margin



77.0 %



88.8 %



(11.8) % Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



4.7 %



3.0 %



1.7 %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 90,782



$ 25,841



$ 64,941

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



5.5 %



3.7 %



1.8 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 64,896



$ 35,166



$ 29,730

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance

receivable balance(d)



4.2 %



4.7 %



(0.5) % ______________________________ (a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income from continuing operations

$ 51,548



$ 93,676



$ 207,645



$ 147,450

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





6,593





1,424





6,593

Lease termination and cease-use loss (gain)(b)



(113)





—





(113)





—

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



—





—





1,128





—

Intangible asset amortization



2,013





27





4,848





562

Stock-based compensation expense



5,018





3,768





16,072





10,888

Foreign currency transaction loss



102





30





373





7

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(1,581)





(2,454)





(5,843)





(4,251)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 56,987



$ 90,036



$ 225,534



$ 149,645



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.36



$ 3.09



$ 5.48



$ 4.73



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.50



$ 2.97



$ 5.95



$ 4.80





Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income from continuing operations

$ 51,548



$ 93,676



$ 207,645



$ 147,450

Depreciation and amortization expenses



8,912





3,770





22,990





11,444

Interest expense, net



17,966





18,634





57,013





59,387

Foreign currency transaction loss



102





30





373





7

Provision for income taxes



16,667





9,671





67,607





30,812

Stock-based compensation expense



5,018





3,768





16,072





10,888

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





6,593





1,424





6,593

Lease termination and cease-use loss (gain)(b)



(113)





—





(113)





—

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



—





—





1,128





—

Equity method investment income



(529)





—





(2,558)





—



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 99,571



$ 136,142



$ 371,581



$ 266,581



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 320,160



$ 204,545



$ 844,324



$ 819,858

Adjusted EBITDA



99,571





136,142





371,581





266,581

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



31.1 %



66.6 %



44.0 %



32.5 % _____________________________ (a) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company incurred expenses totaling $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax) related to an acquisition. (b) In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a gain of $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax) upon the exit of leased office space. (c) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization

notes. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to an incomplete transaction.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

