Enova To Present at February Conferences

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced that David Fisher, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investment conferences in February.

Steve Cunningham will present at the Credit Suisse 20 th Annual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 13 th at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time in Miami .

will present at the Credit Suisse 20 Annual Financial Services Forum on at in . David Fisher will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, February 26 th at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time ( 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time ) in San Francisco .

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's presentations will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, Pounds to Pocket®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com

