Enovix Corporation Charts Course to Production and Commercialization of its 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion Battery

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey after survey has revealed that the number one consumer wish for their smartphone and other mobile devices is better battery life. Enovix is on track to fulfill that wish by early 2020 with a smartphone-size battery that incorporates a high-capacity silicon anode to deliver over 900 Wh/l energy density with over 500 cycle life. The company is currently sampling its prototype 3D cells with leading mobile product producers. The feedback regarding energy density and cycle life from prospective customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and Enovix is negotiating joint development agreements for specific products with several global OEMs. The company expects to equip its initial battery fabrication facility (Fab 1) in early 2019 and begin production of its 3D Silicon Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery for smartphones, wearables and high-performance notebook computers later this year for commercialization by early 2020.