ENPH INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Enphase Energy, Inc. for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Enphase Energy Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH) resulting from allegations that Enphase might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Enphase securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Enphase Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

On June 17, 2020, Prescience Capital Management released a report that alleged, inter alia, that "at least 39%, or $205.3 million, of [the Company's] reported U.S. revenue is fabricated." The report cited former employees who claimed that "a large portion of [Enphase's] astronomical growth over the past two years is attributable to accounting gimmicks that artificially inflate revenue and profits."

On this news, Enphase's share price fell $13.72 per share to close at $39.04 per share on June 17, 2020.

