ENPH Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Enphase Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Enphase Energy, Inc.

("Enphase" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH). Investors who purchased Enphase securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/enph.

The investigation concerns whether Enphase and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2020, Prescient Point Capital Management published an article alleging that Enphase fabricated over $205.3 million, or 39%, of its reported U.S. revenue. The report continues to allege several more falsified and/or misleading business practices, including that the company reported nearly impossible reduction in its unit costs and how executives and board members recently dumped stocks.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Enphase shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/enph. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

