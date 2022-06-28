Enrichment Systems Announces a New Patent for Hydroponic System Solutions

BOULDER, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enrichment Systems LLC, a pioneer in dissolved oxygen systems directed to the indoor and greenhouse agriculture industries, announced that it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 11,344,852 (the "'852 patent") titled "Hydroponic system and method for enriching a liquid with gas bubbles."

The '852 patent is directed to a system and method for enrichment of a liquid with gas bubbles. "The issuance of the 852 Patent demonstrates our commitment to innovation in the field of nanobubble dissolved gasses for agriculture," said Rex O'Neal, Chief Executive Officer of Enrichment Systems. "Our P-150 Dissolved Oxygen System is disrupting the irrigation market by delivering the highest levels of oxygen at the individual irrigation emitter, with an ease of use and low cost otherwise unavailable in the market."

Those in the agriculture industry have been quick to adopt this new technology. The P-150 Dissolved Oxygen System has been used by growers in a variety of applications, including cannabis, leafy greens, and other high-value crops. It has been observed that providing cannabis plants with 20 parts per million (PPM) or greater of oxygen nanobubbles in irrigation water reduces cultivation time, increases production volume, and improves plant health.

The Enrichment Systems P-150 Dissolved Oxygen Unit has been recognized as one of the most innovative and effective new products in the agriculture industry evolving into a leading provider of nanobubble oxygen systems to the global market. Enrichment Systems' patented P-150 Dissolved Oxygen System is the most cost-effective solution available increasing dissolved oxygen 500-600%. This new patent further strengthens Enrichment Systems' position as a leader in nanobubble technology for irrigation, plant health and growth. For more information about Enrichment Systems or its P-150 Dissolved Oxygen System, please visit www.enrichmentsystems.com

Contact Information

Name: Rex O'Neal

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 720-215-9778

