Enrique Martínez's New Book Infidelidad Un Camino Doloroso Hacia La Soledad, Is An Evoking Tale Of A Man's Moments Of Love, Heartbreak, And Gaining Wisdom

Enrique said this about his book: "When I had just turned fifteen, I became a father. At my young age, I wanted to play as an adult, and the responsibilities were arriving day by day in my new stage as a dad. When my little son turned his first year, I had the opportunity during a dinner at my house to tell my mother that I would soon take Elizabeth into marriage. Listening to me, she took my hand and said, 'You are too young to take that big step. Life is just beginning for both of you, and you have a long way to go to meet many more people.'

No matter her words that night, my decision to continue the civil wedding was still standing, and that was how a couple of months later I married Elizabeth, thinking at the time that she was the woman with whom I would share the rest of my life with.

Without imagining that after three years, those words of my mother would resonate in my head when the most important person in my life appeared to my world.

It would really be amazing if we had a crystal ball to observe our future within it and thus make better decisions. Believing in destiny was not important to me, I thought that life was what we were building day by day with our actions. But, my friend, destiny would arrive very soon, planning step by step the exact moment in which he would knock on the door of my heart. That sudden change of life would bring a hurricane of problems and many conflicts for Elizabeth, my family, and for that person who came to change me, in an extraordinary way, my way of seeing life and love."

Published by Page Publishing, Enrique Martínez's new book Infidelidad un Camino Doloroso hacia la Soledad will entrance readers with true circumstances of a man whose view of life changed due to failed love and precipitous decisions.

Consumers who wish to learn how to attain sensibility in love and responsibility can purchase Infidelidad un Camino Doloroso hacia la Soledad in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

