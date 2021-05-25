Enrique Martinez's New Book Infidelidad Un Camino Doloroso Hacia La Soledad: Mentiras y Traición, A Heartrending Novel Of Painful Moments Caused By Infidelity And Distrust

Martinez said this about his book: "After that Christmas afternoon at Ana's house, the days would, little by little, change my way of thinking about love; and a new feeling would begin to grow very quickly for that person who had come into my life overnight, thanks to my great friend fate. A new chapter would begin to be written, and the consequences passing the months little by little would come to light. The lies and excuses that I was putting in my way daily at first would mark the difference between being an unfortunate liar and a person that, little by little, his conscience would become as black as night with so many deceptions. Thus, making bad decisions little by little, those people who were part of me would discover those secrets that in one way or another I always struggle to hide by placing one lie on top of the other until forming my own mountain of secrets. Wanting to take a step back and forget about what I was beginning to feel was not the right way to run away from what my heart was asking of me. After hiding several times and trying to flee from my destiny to no avail, it was the sign that my life was already marked with the word unfaithful."

Published by Page Publishing, Enrique Martinez's new book Infidelidad un Camino Doloroso Hacia la Soledad: Mentiras y Traición contains a narrative that exudes poignant scenes that let readers embark on a roller-coaster ride of soulful emotions and thoughts about dishonesty, loss, and heartbreak.

Consumers who wish to be filled with evoking life lessons about pain and infidelity can purchase Infidelidad un Camino Doloroso Hacia la Soledad: Mentiras y Traición in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

