Enrollment In Medicaid Long-Term Supports & Services Increased 43% In Three Years, OPEN MINDS Releases New Analysis

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 2020, approximately 2.7 million individuals are enrolled in Medicaid managed care models for LTSS (MLTSS) nationwide. Although the number of states participating in MLTSS models remained the same—at 22 states—this represents a 43% increase in enrollment from 2016, when 1.9 million individuals were enrolled in MLTSS. This was one of the key findings from our recent analysis, published in our new report, Medicaid Managed Long-Term Services & Supports: The 2020 OPEN MINDS Update .

In her analysis, OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss made a few key observations for the changing MLTSS market beyond the pandemic crisis (see Medicaid Long-Term Services & Supports—Now & Beyond The Crisis ), "The demand for Medicaid LTSS services is on the rise at a time when state budgets will be most challenged. The proportion of the population over age 65—the population most likely to need LTSS—is increasing. In addition, the proportion of the population under 65 in need of LTSS services is also on the rise. Of the 13 million Americans in need of LTSS, nearly half are younger than age 65. This will likely drive the use of more managed care models for LTSS."

The report provides an overview of MLTSS enrollment by state. The analysis includes a breakdown of each MLTSS model by program, the populations served, and the benefits included in the health plan contract. According to the report findings, among the different program models, the growth in MLTSS enrollment was largest in specialty health plans for LTSS. The enrollment in this MLTSS model grew from 968,336 in 2016 to 1,587,216 in 2020, a 63.9% increase.

The report, Medicaid Managed Long-Term Services & Supports: The 2020 OPEN MINDS Update , is available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $495.

For questions and media inquiries, contact Michelle Coughlin-Malak, Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

https://www.openminds.com

