ENSafrica Expands Exclusive WSG Membership in Africa with the Addition of Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda and Uganda Tweet this

WSG Chairman Ramon Moyano said, "The addition of five ENSafrica regions to the WSG network further strengthens the WSG relationship with the largest law firm across Africa and provides WSG members increased opportunities for their clients in the fast-growing industries across the continent."

"We are pleased to be expanding our footprint within WSG to represent our firm in five additional locations. ENSafrica's extended membership in WSG attests to the vibrancy and health of the network, as well as its inroads into the African continent," said Mzi Mgudlwa, ENSafrica Chief Executive.

About World Services Group

World Services Group (WSG) is the leading global network comprised of elite top ranked global practice firms. With over 120 member firms in 150 jurisdictions and 23,000 individual members, WSG provides a proprietary platform for members to create relationships, expertise, and new business opportunities to better serve their practice and clients. Through innovation, cutting-edge technology and best in class service, WSG continues to grow and expand globally as the premier network for clients. For additional information, visit www.worldservicesgroup.com.

