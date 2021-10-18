Ensemble Cast Star in Percy "Master P" Miller's "#UNKNOWN," A Suspense Horror Thriller, Taking Over This Halloween Season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-star-studded cast has been put together by super film executive and multi-business mogul Percy "Master P" Miller and his producing partner Writer/Director LazRael Lison of Summer House Pictures "#UNKNOWN" is a psychological suspense horror film released earlier this month on Amazon Prime.

The acclaimed cast includes Hal Ozsan (Dawson's Creek, The Blacklist), Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Relic, Heart and Souls), Master P (Never and Again, I Got the Hook, Uncle P), Judd Nelson (Lost Voyage, The Breakfast Club) Denise Boutté (Why Did I Get Married, Meet the Browns) and Nicholle Tom (Beethoven, The Nanny).

Successful Author Michael Lane (Hal Ozsan) is about to release his follow up novel when he starts to receive haunting phone calls from #UNKNOWN. The calls are connected to a series of random murders that took place in 2017. His obsession with this mystery puts his second novel's release in danger as he spirals out of control unraveling each victim caught in the web of the sadistic killer.

The film producers include Genius Minds (Percy Miller, Romeo Miller, and Kristi Kilday), Summer House Pictures (Tatiana Chekhova and LazRael Lison) and High Rolling Entertainment (Antonio Trotter). The official "#UNKNOWN" movie soundtrack is a partnership with Tracy Bell (Asah Entertainment.) You can find the soundtrack on Amazon, Itunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and all streaming platforms.

