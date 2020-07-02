Enseo and Dreams Vista, part of AMResorts, Launch enseoCONNECT in Cancun, Mexico

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreams Vista Cancun Resort & Spa by AMResorts® opened its doors on July 2nd with a world class leading guest technology solution from Enseo. Enseo powers the in-room experience including in-room entertainment, guest room checkout through the in-room TV, and Bluetooth® music for guests to enjoy their own music, all of which can be controlled through the new contactless mobile remote, enseoCONNECT™.

Dreams Vista Cancun partnered with Enseo to leverage the guestroom technologies to incorporate return to readiness solutions that will help guests have an experience that inspires confidence. Dreams Vista Cancun is dedicated to AMResorts' CleanComplete Verification program which includes "new protocols [to] further elevate standards of quality and cleanliness, enabling you to vacation at any AMResorts property with the ultimate peace of mind."

EnseoCONNECT allows guests to use their smartphone to control the TV and other connected devices in the room. Enseo designed the pairing process to be simple and secure. The guest points their phone's camera at a QR code visible on the TV, and this provides instant access and control of the entire connected in-room experience during their stay. Guests do not even have to join the hotel Wi-Fi network. Along with integrated room control, enseoCONNECT controls the guest room's best-in-class in-room entertainment system including streaming apps such as Netflix® and YouTube® within an interface designed to engage and welcome Dreams Vista Cancun guests.

Dreams Vista Cancun Resort & Spa is a brand new, contemporary family resort, perfectly set in the exclusive gated community of Puerta del Mar. Each luxuriously equipped room or suite features modern and stunning architectural design and breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea or nearby Isla Mujeres. A relaxing world-class Dreams Spa by Pevonia®, an exclusive rooftop pool, two surf pools, countless daytime activities and an exciting nightlife make this a must-stay destination.

"Right now, we all need a vacation," said Vanessa Ogle, CEO and founder of Enseo. "We are thrilled to be a technology partner with Dreams Vista Cancun by providing technology that will help them ensure a safe, luxurious, and enjoyable stay for their guests."

About AMResorts®

AMResorts® collectively provide sales, marketing and brand management services to eight individually unique resort brands including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets®, Breathless®, Dreams®, Now®, Reflect® and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, and Alua® Hotels & Resorts. The AMResorts® Collection of Brands is continuously raising the all-inclusive concept to a new level of luxury with its signature Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury®, and Unlimited-Fun® programs. Located throughout Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, and Spain, AMResorts' 72 award-winning properties treat every guest to premium accommodations, desirable locations and extraordinary inclusions. The brands in the collection include: Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts (zoetryresorts.com; 1-888-4-ZOËTRY); Secrets Resorts & Spas (secretsresorts.com; 1-866-GO SECRETS); Breathless Resorts & Spas (breathlessresorts.com; 1-855-65-BREATHE); Dreams Resorts & Spas (dreamsresorts.com; 1-866-2-DREAMS); Now Resorts & Spas (nowresorts.com; 1-877-NOW-9953); Reflect Resorts & Spas (reflectresorts.com; 1-855-4REFLECT), Sunscape Resorts & Spas (sunscaperesorts.com; 1-866-SUNSCAPE) and Alua Hotels & Resorts (aluahotels.com). Images, logos and informational material about the AMResorts® Collection of Brands and properties are available at amresorts.com/mediasite/media.

About Enseo®

Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S. offering solutions in hospitality, education, senior living and healthcare. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, Enseo has the platform, teams, tools and resources to adapt and keep hotels and users moving forward. With a platform enjoyed by more than 84 million guests annually, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable products and services including in-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), MadeSafe® employee safety system and a suite of associate and guest health & safety products.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), and recognized 4 times on the Inc. 5000/Inc 500 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

SOURCE Enseo