Enseo Expands into Senior Living

Atria Newport Beach offers modern senior living with elevated amenities, which now include Enseo's room control system. With a big-button remote, Enseo allows residents to easily control their apartments, a convenient feature that is also ideal for seniors with limited mobility, impaired vision and compromised dexterity. The system includes an easy-to-navigate TV interface tailored to the unique needs of seniors and Atria's branding, with custom on-screen messaging to resident TVs for a cohesive, simple experience. Enseo's advanced technology complements Atria's mission to enable seniors to live their best lives now.

"Enseo's room control system has added significant value by underscoring the luxury and convenience that integrated technology can deliver to senior living," said Dori Redman, Atria Newport Beach Digital Innovation Director. "We even had a short-term stay resident recuperating from surgery who was thrilled to discover just how much of the apartment could be controlled from the TV and remote!"

"The pandemic has highlighted for operators the importance of communication, entertainment and smart living spaces for seniors, and we have spent 21 years providing these exact services," said Vanessa Ogle, CEO and Founder of Enseo Holdings. "It is only fitting that we use our wisdom and technology expertise to protect and enable engagement with our most precious resource, our seniors, along with their families, and the heroes who care for them each day. COVID has also taught that temporary resident isolation in any future disease threat can be relieved by allowing new communication options, such as messaging through the TV, while also focusing precious staff time for personal care."

Enseo's smart apartment solution for senior living offers an attractive suite of features that both simplifies the technology for residents and provides operating savings for communities. Taking into consideration unique challenges for seniors, Enseo also provides fall prevention lighting, sensors to avoid costly floods, and thermostat ranges for safe temperature boundaries. Additionally, Enseo's full product offering also includes entrance safety protocols with contactless front-entrance agent VERA™, and CheckPoint™, a touchless temperature scanning kiosk with mask compliance, facial recognition, remote management and reporting. For more information, please visit https://enseo.com/senior-living/. For more information about Atria Senior Living, please visit https://atriaseniorliving.com.

About Enseo Holdings

Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S. offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, education and healthcare. With a 21-year history in creating technology solutions, and powered by Catapult Tech®, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable products and services including in-room entertainment, room control (IoT) and energy management, managed WiFi, and a suite of health & safety solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million viewers annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

