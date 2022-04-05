Enseo Names Brian Gurley New Chief Financial Officer

"Brian joins Enseo's executive team at a critical time as we prepare to enter a phase of hyper-growth and product advancements," said Kris Singleton, Enseo president and CIO. "Brian's success and experience as a CFO and his outstanding leadership qualities position him exceptionally well to lead Enseo's finance efforts as the company expands."

Enseo has recently added a variety of positions in sales, customer support, operations, legal and IT, with growth in both hospitality and senior living. In addition to TV entertainment, the company is expanding the smart room controls business and staffing support solutions.

Gurley comes to Enseo with more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience. He has a track record of maximizing financial performance by providing financial management and accounting controls along with operations expertise. Most recently, he served as CFO of Magnitude Software, a private equity backed SaaS company, which was acquired in Q4 2021. In addition, Gurley has also held positions as a Director at CBIZ Private Equity Advisors, where he served as interim CFO for several middle-market private equity backed entities. He began his career in public accounting at KPMG and worked at a variety of public and private companies in finance roles.

Gurley commented, "It's exciting to join a company that has not only been highly successful, but also has the potential for significant growth in both current and new verticals. I believe Enseo's differentiated platform will redefine the future of hospitality, and I am privileged to have the opportunity to serve Enseo's customers, teammates and community."

About Enseo, LLC

Enseo is the premier technology services provider in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality and senior living. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 22 years that deliver digital entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and a suite of health & safety solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

