Enseo's Kris Singleton wins prestigious 2020 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo®, one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S., congratulates our new CIO, Kris Singleton, on her achievement of winning the 2020 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards recognized by ArizonaCIO. The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the leading technology executive recognition program in the United States, and the selected winners demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

"I've always been impressed with Kris. It is wonderful to see her getting the recognition she deserves for her talent and tenacity. I am thrilled to have her join the executive team and Enseo family," said Vanessa Ogle, CEO and Founder of Enseo Holdings.

Well known for her ability to innovate and architect technology enabling new product solutions, and her artificial intelligence/machine learning expertise, Singleton will lead the network strategy and major partnership initiatives at all three of the Enseo Holdings companies. Singleton, who met the Enseo team as CIO for The Cosmopolitan resort and then later at Omni Hotels, will also work to advance Enseo's digital efficiencies and innovative capabilities. "Enseo has such a talented team that I've enjoyed working with, and I couldn't turn down the opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking technology alongside great people," said new CIO, Kris Singleton.

A 30-year veteran of the technology industry, Singleton has more than a decade of experience in the hospitality, gaming and travel industry. She has held Chief Information/Technology Officer and Executive Vice President positions for prestigious companies including Omni Hotels & Resorts, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. Prior to Enseo, Singleton lead International Cruise & Excursion's (ICE) efforts to transform their legacy systems into a state-of-the-art enterprise platform enabling successful growth and the expansion of ICE's travel-based membership rewards, loyalty programs and benefits that have helped enhance some of the world's most recognizable brands.

Enseo is moving forward at full speed. Enseo celebrates its 20th year with new team members, strong partnerships and a new suite of products to help hotels and companies reopen with confidence. Visit enseo.com to learn more.

Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S. offering solutions to people places in hospitality, education, senior living and healthcare. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, Enseo has the platform, teams, tools and resources to adapt and keep hotels and users moving forward. With a platform enjoyed by more than 84 million guests annually, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable products and services including in-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), MadeSafe® employee safety system and a suite of associate and guest health & safety products.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

