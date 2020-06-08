Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Launches New Web Site

SIMSBURY, Conn., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the early beginnings of its predecessors almost two centuries ago, Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company (EBAD) has had a broad impact on America's defense and space exploration history. With the manufacture of safety fuse for mining as its original history, it has evolved as a leader serving the broader space and defense markets. The company has significantly expanded its product portfolio and services organically, while acquiring new companies to build upon its core competencies and strategy. A comprehensively rebuilt website will provide the audience a fresh new outlook on this amazing company at www.ebad.com.

The website offers an overview of EBAD's product portfolio, describes capabilities, provides contact information, gives job searchers access to postings, resources for suppliers, and much more.

"We are truly pleased to release this new website," said Chad Thompson president of EBAD. "This site visually defines the rich history of our company, provides a road map to our latest products and aims to serve our growing number of customers, suppliers, employees, communities and other stakeholders."

CONTACT: Michael Ronzello, 860-519-5526

SOURCE Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company

